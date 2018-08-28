Morris returning to Ipswich after Forest Green loan ends early

Ben Morris has returned from his loan at Forest Green. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Striker Ben Morris is returning to Ipswich Town after his season-long loan at Forest Green Rovers was cut short.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The teenage striker, who made his Blues debut towards the end of last season, has made five starts and three substitute appearances for the League Two side, scoring once.

He has struggled for consistent game time during much of his loan and, while he has been in the Mark Cooper’s matchday 18 on a regular basis, has not featured for the first team since the start of December.

We understand he will now return to Portman Road.

MORE: ‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

It remains to be seen whether Blues boss Paul Lambert will use him in his first team squad or allow him to develop in the Blues’ Under 23 set-up.

Given he appeared for the Blues in their opening day draw with Blackburn, he would not be able to go out on loan again due to rules restricting players to appearing for only two clubs in a single season.

He is ineligible for this weekend’s FA Cup visit to Accrington, given he played for Forest Green in their 3-0 first-round defeat by Oxford United in November.

Morris signed a new deal at Portman Road prior to Christmas, keeping him with the Blues until at least the summer of 2021.

“I’m really happy to have the contract sorted,” Morris said.

MORE: ‘Nobody in Ipswich or Suffolk is feeling any worse’ - Chambers on relegation battle and transfer business

“This club means a lot to me and I’m looking forward to getting back here and playing some football.

“I had a slow start with Forest Green but my loan spell there has been improving.

“Hopefully I can get some more games under my belt and add a few goals because I’ve been learning a lot during my time with them.”

Luke Woolfenden and Josh Emmanuel are now the only two Ipswich players out on loan, at Swindon and Shrewsbury respectively, after Tristan Nydam returned from his loan deal at St Johnstone.