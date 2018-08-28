Partly Cloudy

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Ipswich looks to back up Rotherham win at Mowbray’s Blackburn

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 January 2019

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn face Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town this afternoon

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn face Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town this afternoon

Archant

Ipswich Town travel to Ewood Park this afternoon to take on Blackburn Rovers (3pm).

Lambert spent six months in charge of Blackburn during the 2015/16 season, guiding them to a 15th place finish before activating a release clause in his contract.

“It was really short but I really enjoyed my time there,” he said.

“It’s a good club that maybe had lost its way a little bit in certain things and I’m looking forward to going back. I watched their game on Tuesday (4-2 home defeat to Newcastle, after extra-time, in an FA Cup third round replay) and they did well.

“It’s a tough game but hopefully it is for them as well. We have to go and do what we’ve been doing and try and win.”

The Blues go into this game looking to back up their 1-0 victory over Rotherham last time out.

Follow it live with us here.

