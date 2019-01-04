Video

Town legend Mick Mills turns 70

Ipswich Town legend Mick Mills, who turns 70 today, lifts the Texaco Cup after victory over Norwich in 1973. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

One of Ipswich’s Town’s greatest-ever players celebrates a landmark birthday today.

Mick Mills, who was Ipswich captain through the glory years under Sir Bobby Robson, turns 70 today.

He joined Town in 1965, before making his debut in 1966, aged just 17.

Mills went on to captain the club in 1971, lifting the Texaco Cup in 1973 after Town beat Norwich, before the famous FA Cup and UEFA Cup wins in 1978 and 1981 respectively.

Mills, who made 741 appearances and scored 30 goals for Town, also captained England in the 1982 World Cup.

He now works as a summariser at Town games for BBC Radio Suffolk.