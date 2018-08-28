Overcast

Classic Blues on Boxing Day – Going top at Brentford, Anglian derbies and more!

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 December 2018

Tommy Smith celebrates after scoring Ipswich's fourth at Brentford on Boxing Day in 2014

Tommy Smith celebrates after scoring Ipswich's fourth at Brentford on Boxing Day in 2014

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

We take a look back at some famous Boxing Day games for the Blues...

Luke Chambers celebrates his injury time winner as Town beat QPR 2-1 at Portman Road on Boxing Day in 2015Luke Chambers celebrates his injury time winner as Town beat QPR 2-1 at Portman Road on Boxing Day in 2015

Today’s foes: In 2015, Luke Chambers scored a 92nd minute winner as the Blues beat QPR at Portman Road, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s first defeat as manager.

Daryl Murphy celebrates scoring his second at Brentford on Boxing Day in 2014Daryl Murphy celebrates scoring his second at Brentford on Boxing Day in 2014

Going top at Brentford: In 2014, Town won 4-2 at Brentford to extend their unbeaten run to ten games and go top of the Championship.

Pablo Counago scored twice as Town won 2-1 at West Ham on Boxing Day in 2003Pablo Counago scored twice as Town won 2-1 at West Ham on Boxing Day in 2003

Anglian derby on Boxing Day: Ipswich and Norwich have played on Boxing Day on multiple occasions, with the Blues winning 2-0 at Portman Road in 1980, the last time they played at Christmas.

Alan Brazil scored as Town beat Norwich 2-0 at Portman Road on Boxing Day in 1980Alan Brazil scored as Town beat Norwich 2-0 at Portman Road on Boxing Day in 1980

Boxing Day braces: David McGoldrick scored twice in Town’s 3-0 win at Doncaster in 2013, while Pablo Counago bagged a brace as the Blues won 2-1 at West Ham 2-1 in 2003 and Richard Naylor netted a pair in Town’s 3-0 win over Portsmouth at Portman Road in 1998.

Darren Ambrose celebrates scoring Ipswich's winner at Leicester on Boxing Day in 2002Darren Ambrose celebrates scoring Ipswich's winner at Leicester on Boxing Day in 2002

Boxing Day massacre: Town were crushed 10-1 against Fulham at Craven Cottage in 1963.

