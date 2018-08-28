Classic Blues on Boxing Day – Going top at Brentford, Anglian derbies and more!
PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 December 2018
We take a look back at some famous Boxing Day games for the Blues...
Today’s foes: In 2015, Luke Chambers scored a 92nd minute winner as the Blues beat QPR at Portman Road, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s first defeat as manager.
Going top at Brentford: In 2014, Town won 4-2 at Brentford to extend their unbeaten run to ten games and go top of the Championship.
Anglian derby on Boxing Day: Ipswich and Norwich have played on Boxing Day on multiple occasions, with the Blues winning 2-0 at Portman Road in 1980, the last time they played at Christmas.
Boxing Day braces: David McGoldrick scored twice in Town’s 3-0 win at Doncaster in 2013, while Pablo Counago bagged a brace as the Blues won 2-1 at West Ham 2-1 in 2003 and Richard Naylor netted a pair in Town’s 3-0 win over Portsmouth at Portman Road in 1998.
Boxing Day massacre: Town were crushed 10-1 against Fulham at Craven Cottage in 1963.