Ipswich interested in Brentford midfielder Judge

Ipswich Town want to sign Brentford winger Alan Judge. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Brentford midfielder Alan Judge.

Alan Judge has played five times for the Republic of Ireland. Photo: PA Alan Judge has played five times for the Republic of Ireland. Photo: PA

Blues boss Paul Lambert remains keen to add Championship experience to his squad with Judge, who can play wide as well as as an attacking midfielder, fitting the bill.

The Sun have reported this morning that the Blues are showing a strong interest in the Republic of Ireland international and it’s understood there is substance to those reports.

The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer and, if the Blues are able to do a deal, it is understood it would be on a permanent contract until the end of the season.

He has made 25 appearances for the Bees this season but only four of those have been Championship starts, with the majority of his time on the pitch coming as a substitute.

Judge scored 14 goals for the Bees in 2015/16 before having his season ended by a nasty leg break, suffered following a strong challenge from Ipswich’s Luke Hyam at Portman Road in April 2016.

He missed the entirety of the following season before returning to action at the start of 2018.

Alan Judge was sidelined for 18 months after a Luke Hyam tackle left his leg broken in multiple places during a game at Portman Road in April 2016. Photo: Steve Waller Alan Judge was sidelined for 18 months after a Luke Hyam tackle left his leg broken in multiple places during a game at Portman Road in April 2016. Photo: Steve Waller

Judge was recently asked if he thinks people have forgotten what he can do. He replied: “Possibly. I was out for nearly two and a half years, that happens.

“I couldn’t expect people to wait on me, people and football move on so it’s up to me,” he added.

“I’m just delighted to be playing but there was a time when I was thinking maybe I won’t get back in here because players come in, that’s the way it goes and the team plays another way.

“I think the one thing I’d like to say about it is I’m proud of the way I am that I don’t give up on things and I’ve always felt if I was given a chance, a run of a few games, that I could take my spot.

“You always feel you can make a difference and the more games I get, the better I get.

“I know people expect me to turn up and do everything I used to but things are different.

“The formation is different, I used to get play as a number 10 where I would roam around but we don’t do that now, we’re more structured.”

Judge has vast experience in both the Championship and League One, having previously represented Plymouth, Notts County and Blackburn.

Ipswich have already brought in Callum Elder (Leicester, loan), Will Keane (Hull, loan), Collin Quaner (Huddersfield, loan) and free agent Simon Dawkins during the January window.

Former West Ham defender James Collins is set to complete his move to Portman Road this afternoon.

ALAN JUDGE

Born: Dublin, Ireland

Age: 30

Position: Midfielder

Championship stats: 116 games, 25 goals

League One stats: 123 games, 23 goals

- Joins the academy of Premier League club Blackburn Rovers aged 17.

- Makes two cup appearances and is then loaned to Championship club Plymouth for two seasons.

- Signs for League One club Notts County after a loan spell. Scores 17 goals in three seasons in the third tier.

- Returns to Blackburn, now in the Championship, in 2013 but is soon loaned out to Brentford where he helps them to League One promotion.

- Signs for the newly-promoted Bees permanently and, playing in a deep midfield role, helps them to a fifth-place finish.

- Starts the 2015/16 season in superb form and is nominated for the Football League Player of the Year Award.

- Season is cut short after a Luke Hyam challenge left his leg broken in multiple places at Portman Road.

- Spends 18 months on the sidelines. Finally makes his senior comeback in January 2018.

- Has made just three starts and 16 sub appearances in the Championship this season and is out of contract in the summer.