Town legends Hamilton, Butcher and Holland to appear on stage

An Evening with Ipswich Town Football Club Legends will take place on Thursday, January 17, at the Theatre Royal Picture: THEATRE ROYAL Archant

Three Ipswich Town legends will appear on stage at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds for an unmissable evening of stories and anecdotes about the club.

Bryan Hamilton, Terry Butcher and Matt Holland will present ‘An Evening with Ipswich Town Football Club Legends’, which will be the theatre’s first fundraiser of 2019.

Holland, who will be appearing at the event for the first time, said: “I am delighted to be coming to Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds to help raise money for this unique theatre, by sharing stories about the club and football in general.

“The evening is bound to bring much laughter – and maybe some tears.”

The evening, which takes place on Thursday, January 17 at 7.30pm, promises to be lively and entertaining, taking the audience on a nostalgic journey of the club’s history and then back up to date.

There are now limited tickets remaining for this event, but people can call the box office on 01284 769505, book online at www.theatreroyal.org, or visit the theatre in person.