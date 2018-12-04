Bury boss Ben Chenery heaps praise on young Town striker Jack Lankester

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery has heaped praise on young Ipswich Town striker Jack Lankester.

Lankester, 18, who was born in Bury St Edmunds and made his first-team full debut for Paul Lambert’s side at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, played on loan at Ram Meadow for a short period last season.

And the impact he had, not just on Chenery, but the fans at the west Suffolk Step 4 club, was huge.

“We are all very proud of how Jack is progressing,” Chenery said.

“He came to us last season and he adapted so quickly to the style of football we played and we were up against.

“I remember his first couple of touches, he was quickly closed down.

“He needed to be a bit quicker on the ball at that time. But it took him no time at all to adjust.

“He came into our club with no ego, with a good attitude. He got his head down and was prepared to help us grind out results if that is what was needed.”

Lankester was on loan at Bury along with Brett McGavin, son of former Ipswich and Bury player Steve – both are west Suffolk boys.

“I think it is good to see Ipswich Town and Colchester United loaning some of their young players out to get some experience of the non-league game,” Chenery, who played more than 100 Football League games for Cambridge United and Luton Town, said.

“Non-league football can provide young players with a good grounding.

“The biggest accolade I can pay Jack is that he has a real eye for goal.

“He has the quality and, just as importantly, he is prepared to roll his sleeves up.

“Sometimes you get players who have the quality but are not prepared to work hard enough, or vice versa.

“I certainly wish him all the best in the future.”

Lankester made his first-team full debut for Ipswich Town at Forest on Saturday and has clearly already impressed new boss Lambert.

“I think he’s a really talented footballer but he’s only 18,” Lambert said of Lankester.

“We have to nurture him and we can’t just throw him into the lions’ den because you can’t rely on a young kid to dig you out of trouble.

“But he’s very much part of it and he’s a hugely talented footballer.”

Bottom-of-the-Championship Town travel to Stoke City for a league clash on Saturday.