‘He has been one of the leading lights’ - Wilder on McGoldrick’s impact

David McGoldrick returns to Portman Road with Sheffield United this weekend. Picture: PA Archant

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has hailed the impact of David McGoldrick since his summer arrival at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has been impressed by David McGoldrick's displays. Picture: PA Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has been impressed by David McGoldrick's displays. Picture: PA

The former Ipswich striker has scored six goals in 22 Championship appearance since his Portman Road departure and makes his first return this afternoon.

“David will look forward to going back there and playing well. I don’t think it will faze him, I don’t think anything fazes him really.

“When he talks people listen. His views are very knowledgeable, and a really popular guy in the changing room. When we sit down and have discussions about tactical stuff or whatever, he contributes and it’s always something that’s worth hearing.

“He’s not the loudest in there, but when he says something it’s usually quite funny, or quite meaning. People respect what he’s done, how he plays and conducts himself.

“He came in to push, and has been one of the leading lights in terms of his performances. The crowd reaction to him has been great.

“He’s got genuine talent, that’s plain for everyone to see. You always want your lads up top to score but he brings so much else to the table with him.”