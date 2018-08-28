Skuse sidelined for ‘a couple of months’ with Lambert looking for cover in January

Cole Skuse has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered in training. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert has confirmed midfielder Cole Skuse will be out for ‘a couple of months’ after suffering a knee injury in training.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is welcomed back by the Stoke crowd Picture Pagepix Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is welcomed back by the Stoke crowd Picture Pagepix

The experienced midfielder, rejuvenated under Lambert’s management suffered the injury at Playford Road this week and missed this afternoon’s loss at Stoke City.

In what is a huge blow to Lambert and Ipswich, the Blues boss confirmed the midfielder will spend significant time on the sidelines.

“He’s going to be out for a couple of months I think,” said Lambert.

“I put Trevoh (Chalobah) in there and I thought he was excellent, but that’s one area of the pitch where I think we need a little bit of help.”

Speaking prior to this afternoon’s game, Lambert said: “It’s a blow because he’s playing ever so well for us. He’s been brilliant. As I said before, his range of passing has been at the really, really high standard that I look for.

“Hopefully it’s not too long. I’ll find out later today probably.”

