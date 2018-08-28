Skuse sidelined for ‘a couple of months’ with Lambert looking for cover in January
PUBLISHED: 18:24 08 December 2018
Paul Lambert has confirmed midfielder Cole Skuse will be out for ‘a couple of months’ after suffering a knee injury in training.
The experienced midfielder, rejuvenated under Lambert’s management suffered the injury at Playford Road this week and missed this afternoon’s loss at Stoke City.
In what is a huge blow to Lambert and Ipswich, the Blues boss confirmed the midfielder will spend significant time on the sidelines.
“He’s going to be out for a couple of months I think,” said Lambert.
“I put Trevoh (Chalobah) in there and I thought he was excellent, but that’s one area of the pitch where I think we need a little bit of help.”
Speaking prior to this afternoon’s game, Lambert said: “It’s a blow because he’s playing ever so well for us. He’s been brilliant. As I said before, his range of passing has been at the really, really high standard that I look for.
“Hopefully it’s not too long. I’ll find out later today probably.”
