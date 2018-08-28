‘I’m healing quicker than they thought’ - injured Skuse hopes for early return

Cole Skuse has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered in training. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Midfielder Cole Skuse believes he is ahead of schedule after undergoing a minor operation on the knee injury which is expected to keep him out for eight weeks.

Skuse, 32, damaged cartilage in his knee during a training session last week and is set to be sidelined until the new year in what was a cruel blow to the Blues, given the midfielder’s form under Paul Lambert.

However, after undergoing minor surgery, he’s hoping to return sooner than first feared.

“The knee is okay. It’s not ideal but I’m hoping to be back quicker than anticipated,” Skuse told the club website.

“The operation was very straight forward as well - just a little tidy up. My wife was expecting to lift me through the door but I was very much on my feet the same day and feeling good.

“And I think the recovery is still going well. The swelling has already come down and I’m healing quicker than they thought I would.

“Like I said I’ve been up on my feet and I didn’t want the surgery to become an excuse for me missing a Christmas hospital visit. The least I can do is give up a bit of my time to see the children and hand out some presents.”

Skuse’s absence has intensified manager Paul Lambert’s search for a midfielder with Championship experience.

