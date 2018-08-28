Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘I’m healing quicker than they thought’ - injured Skuse hopes for early return

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 December 2018

Cole Skuse has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered in training. Photo: Steve Waller

Cole Skuse has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered in training. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Midfielder Cole Skuse believes he is ahead of schedule after undergoing a minor operation on the knee injury which is expected to keep him out for eight weeks.

Skuse, 32, damaged cartilage in his knee during a training session last week and is set to be sidelined until the new year in what was a cruel blow to the Blues, given the midfielder’s form under Paul Lambert.

However, after undergoing minor surgery, he’s hoping to return sooner than first feared.

“The knee is okay. It’s not ideal but I’m hoping to be back quicker than anticipated,” Skuse told the club website.

MORE: ‘January’s just around the corner... we need more goals’ - Sears on striker search

“The operation was very straight forward as well - just a little tidy up. My wife was expecting to lift me through the door but I was very much on my feet the same day and feeling good.

“And I think the recovery is still going well. The swelling has already come down and I’m healing quicker than they thought I would.

“Like I said I’ve been up on my feet and I didn’t want the surgery to become an excuse for me missing a Christmas hospital visit. The least I can do is give up a bit of my time to see the children and hand out some presents.”

Skuse’s absence has intensified manager Paul Lambert’s search for a midfielder with Championship experience.

MORE: Who might Town turn to in January? – Part one: Midfielders with Championship experience

Topic Tags:

Two held in connection with alleged attack on man outside restaurant

41 minutes ago Tom Potter
Police attended the scene outside Nando's Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Detectives investigating reports of an attack outside an Ipswich restaurant have arrested two people.

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

13:50 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The step-sister of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens held his hand as he struggled to breathe following a knife attack near his father’s home, a court heard.

‘It’s going to be chilly’ – Region braces for deep freeze

10 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Temperatures are set to drop below freezing over the next few nights Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Forecasters are warning Suffolk and north Essex could see a sprinkling of sleet over the next few days – as overnight temperatures look set to plummet.

Young Town stars hand out presents at West Suffolk Hospital

16:53 Michael Steward
Left to right: Ipswich Town players Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop, Myles Kenlock, Grant Ward, and Jack Lankester with Amber Way, 9, Thomas Shelley, 10, and Jayson Fordham, 12 Picture: RUSSELL COOK

Five young Ipswich Town stars visited West Suffolk Hospital to spread some Christmas cheer and hand out presents to children.

BT says it will continue working with Huawei at Adastral Park, despite global cyber security concerns over the controversial Chinese company

16:52 Jessica Hill
Pic from 2010 of a Chinese visit to BT. LtoR Jason Chen, Director Technology Solutions, Huawei BT Division; Graham Reid, Director Innovation Martlesham and Board member, Choose Suffolk; Phil Dance, Managing Director, Adastral Park; Victor Zhang, COO, Huawei UK & Ireland; Stephen Baker, CEO, Suffolk Coastal District Council; Joan Zhou, China Specialist, East of England Inward Investment; Carole Ren, General Manager, Huawei BT Division

Questions are being asked over the nature of Huawei’s operations in Ipswich. The telecoms company Huawei, which is currently embroiled in political controversy, is believed to employ around 100 people at its Martlesham base.

Poll What is Suffolk’s favourite dog breed of 2018?

16:30 Megan Aldous
Which dog breed is your favourite? Picture:THE KENNEL CLUB

French Bulldogs are close to overtaking Labradors as the UK’s most popular dog. But which breed do you think should be crowned winner? Share your thoughts by voting in our poll.

Noisy neighbour’s bill for blaring David Dickinson not ‘cheap as chips’

16:00 Tom Potter
A combination of Dickinson's Real Deal and The Killers being played at loud volume has landed an Ipswich man with a bill of more than £2,000 Picture: ITV

An Ipswich man who breached a noise abatement notice by loudly playing music and television has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 following prosecution by the borough council.

Video Word on the street: Should May stay or should she go?

15:45 Sophie Barnett
Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London this mornign Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Theresa May will face a vote of confidence in her leadership this evening – ahead of the decision, we asked people in Ipswich whether they think the Prime Minister should stay or go.

Appeal court reduction of attempted rapists’ sentences a ‘grave error’

15:44 Tom Potter
George-Hari Constantinescu and Danut Gheorghe Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner has condemned an appeal court decision to reduce the sentences of two predatory sex attackers.

Opinion Why the heck do we spend so much on Christmas?

15:31 Lynne Mortimer
The true Spirit of Christmas seen here in 2016 in a Lego nativity scene made by Sheringham church administrator Jenny Comper. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

There is a temptation to spend yourself broke at Christmas but take care, you could spend a long time paying for a happy Christmas.

Most read

Police hunt attackers after man stabbed in head in Cardinal Park

Police attended teh scene of the attack in Nando's. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Rajang the orangutan from Colchester Zoo has died

Rajang the orangutan has died Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Gallery First look at Ipswich Waterfront revamp starting in January

Work on the project is set to begin on January 7 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Road to be closed for emergency repairs

An emergency road closure will take place in Wherstead Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jurors see footage of van alleged to have carried ‘killers’ of Tavis

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide