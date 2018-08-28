Snow

‘Every game is big game at the top of the league’ - Rowe rejoins League Two leaders on loan

PUBLISHED: 17:46 17 January 2019

Danny Rowe has rejoined Lincoln on loan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Danny Rowe has rejoined Lincoln on loan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town winger Danny Rowe has rejoined Lincoln City on loan for the rest of the season.

Danny Rowe hasn't played for Ipswich since November. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMDanny Rowe hasn't played for Ipswich since November. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Rowe spent the second half of last season on loan at Sincil Bank, during which he helped the Imps beat Paul Hurst’s Shrewsbury to win the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy at Wembley.

His loan was curtailed by an ankle injury but he’s now heading back to work under the Cowley brothers and can’t wait to get started with the League Two leaders.

“It’s nice to come back to where I was last season, the surroundings are different but it’s the same people,” Rowe said.

MORE: Lambert challenges fringe players to fight for places... as Donacien and Rowe get set for loan exit

“The main reason I came was because I feel comfortable playing under Danny and Nicky, and every game is big game at the top of the league.

“Anything is possible right now, all I want to do is get games games in. I have got the opportunity here and we’ll see where it goes.”

Speaking earlier today, when discussing the potential for Rowe and Janoi Donacien to go out on loan, Ipswich boss Paul Lambert said: “Janoi (Donacien) looks like he could go and Danny Rowe too, they can go out.

“We’re taking a look at it and waiting for it to go through.

MORE: ‘You have been incredible... we need you until the very end’ - Lambert’s open letter to Town fans

“The lads have to play and that’s important. My job is to get this football club to be as strong as it can be, but those two lads definitely need games because they haven’t featured as much under myself.

“Jordan (Roberts) was one and there were teams who wanted him but things have broken down, been back on and then broken down again.”

