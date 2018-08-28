Video

‘This is somewhere I think I can fit in’ – Dawkins on joining Town after year in football wilderness

Simon Dawkins in action for Ipswich Town's Under-23s. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Simon Dawkins says he’s ready to try and help Ipswich Town in their fight against relegation.

Simon Dawkins helped Derby County to Championship finishes of third and eighth. Photo: PA Simon Dawkins helped Derby County to Championship finishes of third and eighth. Photo: PA

The 21-cap Jamaican winger is the only one of Paul Lambert’s six January signings not to start a game yet, his action so far limited to a 16 minute cameo in the 1-0 home win against Rotherham.

He made 60 appearances in the Championship for Derby County between 2013 and 2015, helping them to finishes of third and eighth, before dropping down the pecking order and eventually joining MLS side San Jose Earthquakes.

The 31-year-old, whose last competitive start was back in July 2017, was released in February last year.

He subsequently had summer trials at League One clubs Charlton and Luton before finally earning a short-term deal with the Blues earlier this month.

“I’m ready to try and help whenever the gaffer gives me the call,” said Dawkins, who was an unused substitute for Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

“I’ve had a good six weeks training now and played a game with the Under-23s so I feel ready.

Simon Dawkins has signed a contract at Ipswich Town until the end of the season. Picture: ITFC Simon Dawkins has signed a contract at Ipswich Town until the end of the season. Picture: ITFC

“Obviously I will need to get a few minutes under my belt to get completely up to speed, but I think I’m pretty much there.”

He continued: “I’ve been here a few weeks and I guess it has been a bit like a pre-season for me, lots of double sessions and what not.

“It’s good to be involved again. I’m feeling fit and I’m excited to get going properly. I’m probably lacking a bit of sharpness but that will come when the games do.”

Dawkins briefly played under Lambert (four substitute appearances) during a half-season loan spell at Aston Villa back in 2013.

“He was massively important in me coming here,” said the former Tottenham youngster. “It’s good to work with someone you know because you know what they are looking for. Paul’s style definitely suits my game.

“Paul is a manager who gets everyone going, especially when you’re down in a tough situation like we are.”

Revealing he moved to America at a time in his life where he a few ‘personal problems’, Dawkins added: “I really want to start playing regularly again. My contract here is until the end of the season, so my focus is to do the best I can and help the team. This is somewhere I think I can fit in.”

Town travel to mid-table side Aston Villa on Saturday.