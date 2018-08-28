Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Video

‘We’re just having a look at him’ – Lambert on Dawkins trial

PUBLISHED: 16:11 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:14 31 December 2018

Ex Derby County winger Simon Dawkins is on trial at Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Ex Derby County winger Simon Dawkins is on trial at Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has confirmed that former Derby County winger Simon Dawkins is on trial.

The 31-year-old Jamaican scored seven goals in 44 starts and 30 substitute appearances for the Rams between 2013 and 2016.

He’s been without a club since leaving MLS side San Jose Earthquake back in February having had trials at League One clubs Charlton and Luton.

“He’s just training,” said Lambert, who has said he wants to strengthen his squad all across the front line.

MORE: ‘We need at least half a dozen’ – Lambert on his January transfer window plans

“Somebody I knew asked if he could come in and train. He’s getting fitter and better. He had a massive season at Derby a few years ago when they were going for promotion.

“We’re just having a look at him to see how he does.

MORE: Lambert ready to throw Huws straight back into team

“I just think he’s effective. He can make things happen at the top end of the pitch.

“He’s a little bit down on fitness levels, that’s normal, but the way he is on the ball is very good.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police swoop on bus station over reports of ‘man with axe’

Several police cars were seen at the Old Cattle Market bus station in Ipswich at around 11.45am. Picture: DAN VINNICOMBE

Hundreds of homes lie vacant in Ipswich despite UK shortage

For Sale

Restaurants are being hit by a ‘perfect storm’ warns boss of one of Suffolk’s leading hotel and restaurant brands

Paul Milsom of Milsom Hotels

‘Nighthawk’ metal detectorists in police sights

Beautiful sunset

Will the Christmas craft market return to the Cornhill?

The Christmas Craft Market on Ipswich Cornhill Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

#includeImage($article, 225)

End in sight for Norfolk village pub as homes plan poised for go-ahead

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fire investigation taking place after shed blaze at Lowestoft school

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Get through the struggle and cope’: Rapper urges those in need to speak out about mental health

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Jonas wants to keep his eye open for something else’ – Lambert on Knudsen future

Unused substitute Jonas Knudsen waves to the travelling fans after the defeat at Middlesbrough. Picture: Pagepix

‘The worst thing anyone has ever said to me? Your cancer has come back,’ by The Complete Guide to Breast Cancer author, Dr Liz O’Riordan

Dt Liz O'Riordan

‘We’re just having a look at him’ – Lambert on Dawkins trial

Ex Derby County winger Simon Dawkins is on trial at Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

WATCH: Could 2019 be the year for juggling?

Dave Morrow, Peter Stock and Paul Moore juggling in unison Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men arrested at Gatwick Airport in connection with Cardinal Park incident

Police at the scene outside Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists