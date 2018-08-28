Video

‘We’re just having a look at him’ – Lambert on Dawkins trial

Ex Derby County winger Simon Dawkins is on trial at Ipswich Town. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has confirmed that former Derby County winger Simon Dawkins is on trial.

The 31-year-old Jamaican scored seven goals in 44 starts and 30 substitute appearances for the Rams between 2013 and 2016.

He’s been without a club since leaving MLS side San Jose Earthquake back in February having had trials at League One clubs Charlton and Luton.

“He’s just training,” said Lambert, who has said he wants to strengthen his squad all across the front line.

“Somebody I knew asked if he could come in and train. He’s getting fitter and better. He had a massive season at Derby a few years ago when they were going for promotion.

“We’re just having a look at him to see how he does.

“I just think he’s effective. He can make things happen at the top end of the pitch.

“He’s a little bit down on fitness levels, that’s normal, but the way he is on the ball is very good.”