‘I’m getting stronger and better each time I play’ – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert’s eye in England win

PUBLISHED: 22:10 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:11 19 November 2018

Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell believes he is finally back up to speed following his year-long injury absence.

The 19-year-old played just over an hour as England’s Under-20s beat Germany 2-0 at Colchester United’s Jobserve Community Stadium last night.

Blues boss Paul Lambert, along with backroom staff, was in attendance to watch three of his players in action – Trevoh Chalobah playing the whole game at centre-back with the captain’s armband and Flynn Downes coming on for a late cameo.

ANDY’S ANGLES: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Dozzell, who was sidelined for the entirety of last season with a cruciate knee ligament injury, said: “I missed a lot of football with England last year, I missed the U19 Euros, so it’s good to be back.

“I feel like I’m very close to, if not there, to being fully fit again. Every week and the more minutes I play I’m feeling sharper and able to run harder.

“It’s just the intensity of the running and stuff I can do now that I couldn’t do previous. I’m getting stronger and better each time I play.

“I’m just trying to get myself back in the team and go from there.

“The gaffer (Lambert) says I’m a good talent and that my chance will come. I’ve just got to keep working hard and show him what I can do.

STU SAYS: Five observations as Ipswich Town U23s put five goals past Crystal Palace

“At the end of the day it’s up to me to catch his eye – whether its in training or coming off the bench in games.

“The good thing is I don’t even think about the injury any more. It doesn’t play on my mind at all going into tackles or anything like that.”

On the Town trio, England U20 boss Paul Simpson said: “They’ve been excellent. All three of them have done really well. They are getting a great football education at that club and we’re benefitting from it.

“Flynn was with us last season in the 19s and unfortunately wasn’t able to join us for the Euro finals, but he was excellent when called upon for a few caps.

“This was the first time he’s been involved with us at this level and he’s showed us what he’s all about. He’s really physically developed over the last six to nine months.

“The improvement in Andre since we had him in the October camp to now is incredible. He’ll keep getting stronger and stronger and keep showing the football ability that he’s got.”

