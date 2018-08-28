‘It deserves better than the position it’s in’ - Elder ready to help the Blues break out of ‘rut’

Callum Elder leaving the pitch after the loss at Accrington Stanley.

Callum Elder has been at Ipswich Town less than a week but already knows the size of the task facing his new club.

Callum Elder made his debut at Accrington Stanley.

Elder has joined the Blues on loan from Leicester for the rest of the season and made his debut in the weekend’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Accrington Stanley.

The Australian has insisted the dressing room is a positive place to be, despite Ipswich sitting 10 points adrift at the bottom of the Championship, but knows just how urgently a turnaround in fortunes is required if they are to dig themselves out of their current predicament.

“You wouldn’t think we are bottom the way the vibe is around the lads, it is positive,” he said. “We do believe in the way we are playing and the way the gaffer’s instilled in us to play,” he said.

“But we need to continue to commit to that. We know we need results to change but for large spells I thought we did create good chances.

“But the rut has to stop now. Like I said, we’ve got five months to get ourselves out of this situation and we are prepared to do that.

“It’s about applying ourselves, myself and the lads, for this football club. It’s a massive football club, it deserves a lot more than the position it’s in at the minute.

Callum Elder in action at Accrington Stanley.

“Like I said, there’s a squad of lads and staff that are hurting in that changing room and we need to knuckle down to get the club out of this situation.

“Going into the game next week (against Rotherham), we need everything to be switched on, we need the desire, the ability and we need to go out and apply ourselves to get three points.”

Elder is set to battle with Myles Kenlock for the starting left-back spot at Portman Road, given Danish international Jonas Knudsen is keen to secure a move away from Portman Road and is out of contract in the summer.

“I’m really looking forward to it, if I am selected on a matchday,” he said.

“Competition in all places between now and May is very important.

“The lads need to be pushing each other on, myself and Myles included as well as other positions in the squad. Everyone needs to be putting their best foot forward come each matchday.

“I’m looking forward to getting to the end of the season and really applying the best I can for this football club.”

The 23-year-old believes he does still have a future with his parent club, though: “No, I don’t think so,” he said when asked whether the loan spell means his time with Leicester is up.

“The gaffer spoke to me before I left and he said coming into the summer he wanted to see me at Championship level, moving forward to be building for [a place in] his squad for next season.

“So it’s up to me to go and produce performances so I catch his eye come the summer.”