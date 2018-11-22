Rain

Opinion

Bacon’s Bites: God forbid we are proud to be English after all this sporting success

22 November, 2018 - 19:30
England's Joe Root - led the side to a series win in Sri Lanka

England's Joe Root - led the side to a series win in Sri Lanka

PA Wire/PA Images

MIKE BACON takes a look at a sporting week that has seen England enjoy success.

England's Harry Kane (centre) scores England's winner during the UEFA Nations League, Group A4 match at Wembley Stadium on Sunday Photo: PA

It’s been a funny, but satisfying week for English sport.

Joe Root’s England cricket team won the Test series in Sri Lanka, Gareth Southgate’s boys beat Croatia to clinch their place in next year’s Nations League finals, while Eddie Jones was guiding the England rugby union team to victory over Japan last weekend.

Add to that England’s rugby league side have recently beaten New Zealand in thrilling fashion, Lewis Hamilton is F1 champion, Tai Woofinden world speedway champion – and things in the England sporting world all look rosy, wouldn’t you say?

What a fine sporting nation we are... Steady on, mustn’t get too patriotic, or I’ll be accused of being... No, move on Mike...

Anyhow, I’m pleased for Root.

For me there are times he has looked like a little boy lost as England cricket captain.

England manager Gareth Southgate at Wembley last weekend Photo: PA

But there is no doubting his class and ability and underneath his calm approach is a fiercely determined man.

It’s just a shame that so few people in England got to see his side take a 2-0 lead in Sri Lanka and with it clinch the series – not even a few TV highlights for us minions who don’t have all the satellite geek stuff.

Added to that the temporary demise of Test Match Special for England’s series this winter (you have to listen to talkSPORT) and hey presto! What cricket? As my mate Trouncer said to me down the pub last week over a pint of Carlsberg and a packet of Nobby Nuts! I had to agree.

For Southgate however, TV and radio coverage is not an issue. And for those fans who were rolling their eyes after the World Cup in the summer claiming England hadn’t actually beaten ‘anyone that good’, it’s surely now time for a bit of humble pie.

I don’t think Spain and Croatia are in the ‘not that good’ category, do you?

Can we dare to dream England under Southgate will be serious contenders on the world stage in the years ahead?

England's Joe Cokanasiga (left) scores his side's third try of the match against Japan during the Quilter International match at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones’ England’s rugby union team will always be competitive, Jones is such a good coach.

This weekend’s clash with Australia should be a corker.

So, it’s good times being an England sporting fan right now.

As a nation we punch quite tidily above our weight on the world sporting stage, wouldn’t you say?

God forbid, in this day and age we become proud of ourselves...

...That wouldn’t be very English, would it?

England rugby head coach Eddie Jones

DID you read about the curling team kicked out of a tournament in Canada for poor behaviour and drunkeness?

I know, I didn’t believe it either.

Ryan Fry, who won a gold medal in the 2014 Winter Olympics and his team-mates forfeited their final game at the Red Deer Curling Classic in Alberta after fans and opponents complained.

The group reportedly broke brooms and damaged locker rooms.

“They went out to curl and they were extremely drunk and breaking brooms and swearing,” Red Deer Curling Centre facility manager Wade Thurber told Canadian broadcaster CBC.

Carl Marston and Mike Bacon standing, with Ian Watson and Shane Coldron on The Non-League Podcast, episode one. We are already up to three

Well, I’ve played in some golf tournaments where a few nips of liquor have been taken during a round.

But the only damage that has ever been caused by that is usually to the scores on our cards.

I DON’T know if you have heard our Non-League Podcast?

It’s on iTunes and our EADT website and it sees me, Carl Marston (my hairy sports reporting team buddy), as well as a couple of people from the non-league scene chat all things non-league.

And it’s proving a hit.

Last week’s episode included a story from vice-chairman of the Essex & Suffolk Border League, John Campany, about driving home from a game with no trousers on after a football hit him in the midriff with such ferocity near the end of a game, he couldn’t do his belt up on his trousers afterwards, such was the pain.

I must admit it’s fun to record and listen to different people’s thoughts and opinions on the non-league scene at all levels.

So far, among our guests have been Mark Morsley from AFC Sudbury, Ian Watson from Felixstowe, Matt Carmichael (Little Oakley), Shane Coldron (Whitton) and Mickey Squirrell from Grundisburgh.

Leiston chairman Andy Crisp and Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews are next up.

The podcasts are all on our website... Take a listen.

