Former Town boss back in football at League Two club

Former Ipswich Town manager Paul Jewell has been appointed director of football at Swindon Town. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town manager Paul Jewell has been appointed director of football at League Two club Swindon Town.

Jewell will oversee recruitment at the County Ground for manager Richie Wellens, a man he signed on loan for Town towards the end of his spell in charge at Portman Road.

The former Bradford, Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan and Derby boss, 54, hasn’t been a manager since departing Portman Road in November 2012.

He was appointed assistant head coach at West Brom in January 2015, but left after less than a week over an alleged pay dispute.

Jewell, who has worked as a regular pundit for Sky Sports, was named assistant manager to Wellens at Oldham at the end of November last year but decided to leave that position little more than a month later.

Speaking to Swindon Town’s official website, Jewell said: “When Richie called me about the job he basically asked: ‘Would I help him?’ And I said I would in any way I can.

“The job is full of pressure and I just said, if I could take some of the pressure off him with agents, watching games, or in any way I can, then I would.

“You’d have to ask Richie whether it’ll be a help to him – the fact that he asked me to come in, it makes you feel good about yourself.

“It’s an opportunity that is coincidental because I played with the chairman (Lee Power) and have seen him from time to time after playing together at Bradford a long time ago.”