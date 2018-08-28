Video

FA Cup draw: Ipswich Town will travel to Accrington Stanley after third round draw

Janoi Donacien, a quick return to Stanley in the FA Cup with Ipswich Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town will travel to League One Accrington Stanley in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Blues, winners of the FA Cup in 1978 have endured a miserable time in recent years in the competition.

Indeed Town haven’t got past the third round since they beat Blackpool in the third round in 2010.

Since then the Blues have lost eight third round ties, including a infamous 2017 clash against then-non-league Lincoln City, who Town failed to beat despite two attempts to do so.

For current Ipswich Town players Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien, it will be a quick return to a club they left in the summer to join the Blues at Portman Road when Paul Hurst signed them, Donacien on loan.

It is not a clash that will be easy for Paul Lambert’s side, who are currently bottom of the Championship with just one league win in 20.

Stanley are currently in 11th place in League One, having won seven, drawn six and lost seven of their opening 20 league encounters.

IPSWICH TOWN’s LAST 8 YEARS IN THE FA CUP

2018 3rd Round Sheffield United (Championship) L 0-1 (h)

2017 3rd Round Lincoln (National League) D 2-2 (h), L 1-0 (a)

2016 3rd Round Portsmouth (League Two) D 2-2 (h), L 2-1 (a)

2015 3rd Round Southampton (Premier League) D 1-1 (a), L 1-0 (h)

2014 3rd Round Preston (League One) D 1-1 (h), L 3-2 (a)

2013 3rd Round Aston Villa (Premier League) L 2-1 (a)

2012 3rd Round Hull (Championship) L 3-1 (a)

2011 3rd Round Chelsea (Premier League) L 7-0 (a)

FULL DRAW

Accrington v Ipswich. Aston Villa v Swansea. Bolton v Walsall/Sunderland. Bournemouth v Brighton. Brentford v Oxford. Bristol City v Huddersfield. Burnley v Barnsley. Chelsea v Nottm Forest. Crystal Palace v Grimsby. Derby v Southampton. Everton v Lincoln. Fulham v Oldham. Gillingham v Cardiff. Guiseley/Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon. Man City v Rotherham. Man Utd v Reading. Middlesbrough v Peterborough/Bradford. Millwall v Hull. Newcastle v Blackburn. Norwich v Portsmouth. Preston v Doncaster. QPR v Leeds. Sheff Utd v Barnet. Sheff Wed v Luton. Shrewsbury v Stoke. Solihull/Blackpool v Arsenal. Tranmere/Southport v Tottenham. West Brom v Wigan. West Ham v Birmingham. Woking v Watford. Wolves v Liverpool. Wrexham/Newport v Leicester. Ties to be played January 4-7.