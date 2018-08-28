‘Number 19, Ipswich Town, will play...’ - Blues to learn FA Cup third-round fate

Ipswich Town will find out their FA Cup fate on Monday night Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town will discover their FA Cup opponents when the third round draw is made tomorrow night.

Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is beaten by Nathan Thomas (not pictured) as the visitors take a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is beaten by Nathan Thomas (not pictured) as the visitors take a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Blues will be ball No.19 in Monday night’s draw, which takes place at 7.30pm at Stamford Bridge.

Ipswich have exited at the third-round stage in each of the last eight seasons, a run which comprises 13 winless matches (including replays) and dates back to 2010.

They were knocked out by Sheffield United at Portman Road last season, with lower league sides Lincoln, Preston and Portsmouth all humbling the Blues prior to that.

An empty top tier as supporters stayed away from the Ipswich Town v Sheffield United game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM An empty top tier as supporters stayed away from the Ipswich Town v Sheffield United game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Monday night’s draw will be televised on BBC One.

The third round ties are scheduled to take place over the weekend of January 5, 2019.

DRAW NUMBERS

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Birmingham City

5 Blackburn Rovers

6 Bolton Wanderers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Chelsea

13 Crystal Palace

14 Derby County

15 Everton

16 Fulham

17 Huddersfield Town

18 Hull City

19 Ipswich Town

20 Leeds United

21 Leicester City

22 Liverpool

23 Manchester City

24 Manchester United

25 Middlesbrough

26 Millwall

27 Newcastle United

28 Norwich City

29 Nottingham Forest

30 Preston North End

31 Queens Park Rangers

32 Reading

33 Rotherham United

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wigan Athletic

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Guiseley or Fleetwood Town

46 Luton Town

47 Wrexham or Newport County

48 Tranmere Rovers or Southport

49 Barnsley

50 Shrewsbury Town

51 Solihull Moors or Blackpool

52 Grimsby Town

53 Peterborough United or Bradford City

54 Woking

55 Oldham Athletic

56 Lincoln City

57 AFC Wimbledon

58 Oxford United

59 Barnet

60 Portsmouth

61 Walsall or Sunderland

62 Accrington Stanley

63 Doncaster Rovers

64 Gillingham