‘Number 19, Ipswich Town, will play...’ - Blues to learn FA Cup third-round fate
PUBLISHED: 18:00 02 December 2018
PA Wire/PA Images
Ipswich Town will discover their FA Cup opponents when the third round draw is made tomorrow night.
The Blues will be ball No.19 in Monday night’s draw, which takes place at 7.30pm at Stamford Bridge.
Ipswich have exited at the third-round stage in each of the last eight seasons, a run which comprises 13 winless matches (including replays) and dates back to 2010.
They were knocked out by Sheffield United at Portman Road last season, with lower league sides Lincoln, Preston and Portsmouth all humbling the Blues prior to that.
Monday night’s draw will be televised on BBC One.
The third round ties are scheduled to take place over the weekend of January 5, 2019.
DRAW NUMBERS
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Birmingham City
5 Blackburn Rovers
6 Bolton Wanderers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Chelsea
13 Crystal Palace
14 Derby County
15 Everton
16 Fulham
17 Huddersfield Town
18 Hull City
19 Ipswich Town
20 Leeds United
21 Leicester City
22 Liverpool
23 Manchester City
24 Manchester United
25 Middlesbrough
26 Millwall
27 Newcastle United
28 Norwich City
29 Nottingham Forest
30 Preston North End
31 Queens Park Rangers
32 Reading
33 Rotherham United
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wigan Athletic
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Guiseley or Fleetwood Town
46 Luton Town
47 Wrexham or Newport County
48 Tranmere Rovers or Southport
49 Barnsley
50 Shrewsbury Town
51 Solihull Moors or Blackpool
52 Grimsby Town
53 Peterborough United or Bradford City
54 Woking
55 Oldham Athletic
56 Lincoln City
57 AFC Wimbledon
58 Oxford United
59 Barnet
60 Portsmouth
61 Walsall or Sunderland
62 Accrington Stanley
63 Doncaster Rovers
64 Gillingham