Ipswich Town nostalgia: Blues beat Forest in Brian Clough’s final game
PUBLISHED: 06:00 01 December 2018
Archant
In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to May 8, 1993, when Town beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Portman Road to finish their Premier League season with a win, as retiring Forest manager Brian Clough bows out......
Ipswich took the lead in the 40th minute when Jason Dozzell held the ball up skillfully near the penalty area, before rolling it square for Simon Milton to fire home from 18 yards.
Ipswich doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when they were awarded a penalty when Chris Kiwomya was pushed in the box and Steve Whitton showed no mercy as he fired the spot kick home.
In the 64th minute Forest hit back, Geraint Williams was penalised for handball in the area and Nigel Clough sent Andy Petterson the wrong way from the spot.
The Blues held on for the win as Town rounded off their season with their second Premier League victory since the end of January and left Brian Clough’s Forest to be relegated in the bottom spot, in his last game as manager, in front of Town’s biggest crowd since the ground had become a all-seater.