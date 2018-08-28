Rain

Ipswich Town nostalgia: Blues beat Forest in Brian Clough’s final game

PUBLISHED: 06:00 01 December 2018

Simon Milton celebrates his goal as Town beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at Portman Road in May 1993

Simon Milton celebrates his goal as Town beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at Portman Road in May 1993

Archant

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to May 8, 1993, when Town beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Portman Road to finish their Premier League season with a win, as retiring Forest manager Brian Clough bows out......

Town fans invaded the pitch as the Blues beat Forest 2-1 in May 1993Town fans invaded the pitch as the Blues beat Forest 2-1 in May 1993

Ipswich took the lead in the 40th minute when Jason Dozzell held the ball up skillfully near the penalty area, before rolling it square for Simon Milton to fire home from 18 yards.

Town fans invaded the pitch as the Blues beat Forest 2-1 in May 1993Town fans invaded the pitch as the Blues beat Forest 2-1 in May 1993

Ipswich doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when they were awarded a penalty when Chris Kiwomya was pushed in the box and Steve Whitton showed no mercy as he fired the spot kick home.

Brian Clough's 18-year managerial reign ended as Town beat Forest 2-1 at Portman Road in May 1993Brian Clough's 18-year managerial reign ended as Town beat Forest 2-1 at Portman Road in May 1993

In the 64th minute Forest hit back, Geraint Williams was penalised for handball in the area and Nigel Clough sent Andy Petterson the wrong way from the spot.

Brian Clough won two consecutive European Cups and four League cups during his reign at Nottingham Forest between 1975 to 1993Brian Clough won two consecutive European Cups and four League cups during his reign at Nottingham Forest between 1975 to 1993

The Blues held on for the win as Town rounded off their season with their second Premier League victory since the end of January and left Brian Clough’s Forest to be relegated in the bottom spot, in his last game as manager, in front of Town’s biggest crowd since the ground had become a all-seater.

A new bus route is one of our most read stories this week

05:00 Megan Aldous
Take a look at some of our most read stories Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Sheeran visiting Ipswich and a Suffolk café breaching a string of hygiene and safety regulations are part of our unmissable story round up. Make sure you read them all.

AONB using nature’s colours to help buildings blend into Suffolk’s best landscapes

39 minutes ago Ross Bentley
The stunning and colourful Dunwich Heath PICTURE: Justin Minns

The team at the region’s AONBs wants to encourage development in harmony with our finest countryside, and has commissioned a colour guide based on the hues and tones of the area.

Mother-of-two to take on world in international strong woman competition

Yesterday, 19:30 Will Jefford
Mother-of-two Andrea Thompson, 36, from Melton, was crowned Britain's Strongest Woman. Picture: Gregg Brown

A Melton mother-of-two is eyeing up global glory as she travels to America in an international strong woman competition.

Revealed: Ipswich town centre properties owned by the borough council

Yesterday, 19:30 Paul Geater
The Rep pub is owned by Ipswich Council. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Ipswich council has come under fire this week after it was announced that its investment company had bought Beardmore Park retail centre at Martlesham Heath – which many see as being in direct competition with the town centre.

The story of the Suffolk man who built one of the UK’s biggest tech companies, and why he’s been charged with fraud over its sale

Yesterday, 17:52 Jessica Hill
Mike Lynch Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Mike Lynch has been charged with fraud in relation to the sale of a company to computer giant Hewlett-Packard (HP) - charges he strenuously denies. But who is he, and how did he become one of the biggest names in the world of business?

Video New pub The Halberd Inn opens in Ipswich today replacing McGinty’s

Yesterday, 17:29 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Former pub McGinty's has been taken on and totally refurbished by Punch Taverns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Punch Taverns has invested in renovating former Irish pub McGinty’s, rebranding it as The Halberd Inn.

Police find 17-year-old Lily Williams from Ipswich

Yesterday, 12:25 Adam Howlett
Police have found a missing Ipswich teenager Picture: ARCHANT

Police have found a 17-year-old woman from Ipswich who was reported missing earlier today.

Police search near Copdock Interchange for suspected illegal immigrants who escaped from lorry

Yesterday, 16:40 Katy Sandalls
The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout.Stock image Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Police officers are searching the area around the Copdock Interchange after reports that six suspected illegal immigrants got out of a lorry.

Days Gone By: Coverage of floods captured changes to the town’s landscape

Yesterday, 16:30 David Kindred
A high tide in September 1969 saw the area around Stoke Bridge, Ipswich flooded. This photograph, from a silo at the dock, shows the rail yard and part of Commercial Road under water. The bridge over the river is now a dual carriageway, with the road cutting through the site of the British Fermentation Products Ltd mill in the centre of the picture. A skate park in now on part of the mill site. Cardinal Park is now top right of this view. Picture: IAN MCGRATH

David Kindred takes a look at Ipswich before flood defences and readers memories of local bands and more.

Suffolk facing ‘tsunami’ of youngsters with mental health crisis, Lowestoft Rising warns

Yesterday, 16:54 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Phil Aves from Lowestoft Rising told the Suffolk Public SEctor Leaders meeting in Lowestoft that a 'tsunami' of youngsters with mental health problems was coming for Suffolk Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A “tsunami” of youngsters with mental health problems is on the horizon in Suffolk, a wellbeing movement has warned.

