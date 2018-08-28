Nostalgia

Ipswich Town nostalgia: Blues beat Forest in Brian Clough’s final game

Simon Milton celebrates his goal as Town beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at Portman Road in May 1993 Archant

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to May 8, 1993, when Town beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Portman Road to finish their Premier League season with a win, as retiring Forest manager Brian Clough bows out......

Town fans invaded the pitch as the Blues beat Forest 2-1 in May 1993 Town fans invaded the pitch as the Blues beat Forest 2-1 in May 1993

Ipswich took the lead in the 40th minute when Jason Dozzell held the ball up skillfully near the penalty area, before rolling it square for Simon Milton to fire home from 18 yards.

Ipswich doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when they were awarded a penalty when Chris Kiwomya was pushed in the box and Steve Whitton showed no mercy as he fired the spot kick home.

Brian Clough's 18-year managerial reign ended as Town beat Forest 2-1 at Portman Road in May 1993 Brian Clough's 18-year managerial reign ended as Town beat Forest 2-1 at Portman Road in May 1993

In the 64th minute Forest hit back, Geraint Williams was penalised for handball in the area and Nigel Clough sent Andy Petterson the wrong way from the spot.

Brian Clough won two consecutive European Cups and four League cups during his reign at Nottingham Forest between 1975 to 1993 Brian Clough won two consecutive European Cups and four League cups during his reign at Nottingham Forest between 1975 to 1993

The Blues held on for the win as Town rounded off their season with their second Premier League victory since the end of January and left Brian Clough’s Forest to be relegated in the bottom spot, in his last game as manager, in front of Town’s biggest crowd since the ground had become a all-seater.