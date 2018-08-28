Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Former Ipswich forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is back in football... in Thailand

PUBLISHED: 14:05 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 09 January 2019

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is looking to rebuild his career in Thailand. Picture: THAILEAGUE/TWITTER

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is looking to rebuild his career in Thailand. Picture: THAILEAGUE/TWITTER

Archant

Former Ipswich Town player Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is looking to rebuild his career in Thailand.

Emmanuel-Thomas made 75 appearances during his time with Ipswich.Emmanuel-Thomas made 75 appearances during his time with Ipswich.

The forward, known as JET, has signed for PTT Rayong (Petroleum Authority of Thailand Rayong Football Club) in the Thai top tier, following a prolonged spell without a club.

Emmanuel-Thomas was last seen playing in League One for Gillingham in 2016/17, during a loan spell from former club QPR, and was released by the Loftus Road club at the end of that season.

A graduate of the Arsenal academy, from where he joined the Blues for more than £1million in 2011, the 28-year-old has struggled to consistently translate his natural ability onto the field.

Signed by Paul Jewell, Emmanuel-Thomas played 75 games for Ipswich and scored eight goals before heading to Bristol City in 2013 as part of a swap deal which brought Paul Anderson to Portman Road.

The former Arsenal youngster, known as JET, has been without a club since 2017.The former Arsenal youngster, known as JET, has been without a club since 2017.

He will now be hoping to rebuild his player in Asia, at a club where he is currently the only European player.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Witness tells court gang ‘held down Tavis as he was stabbed’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Former Ipswich forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is back in football... in Thailand

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is looking to rebuild his career in Thailand. Picture: THAILEAGUE/TWITTER

Walsham boss Trevor Newman shows his class on and off the football pitch – as Willows march on

Last season's Walsham le Willows management duo Trevor Newman (left) and Paul Smith. Newman is now boss after Smith and Walsham parted company in the summer. Photo: STAN BASTON

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Anti-EU pub boss to visit Ipswich to back hard Brexit

J D Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists