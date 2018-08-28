Former Ipswich forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is back in football... in Thailand

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is looking to rebuild his career in Thailand. Picture: THAILEAGUE/TWITTER Archant

Former Ipswich Town player Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is looking to rebuild his career in Thailand.

The forward, known as JET, has signed for PTT Rayong (Petroleum Authority of Thailand Rayong Football Club) in the Thai top tier, following a prolonged spell without a club.

Emmanuel-Thomas was last seen playing in League One for Gillingham in 2016/17, during a loan spell from former club QPR, and was released by the Loftus Road club at the end of that season.

A graduate of the Arsenal academy, from where he joined the Blues for more than £1million in 2011, the 28-year-old has struggled to consistently translate his natural ability onto the field.

Signed by Paul Jewell, Emmanuel-Thomas played 75 games for Ipswich and scored eight goals before heading to Bristol City in 2013 as part of a swap deal which brought Paul Anderson to Portman Road.

He will now be hoping to rebuild his player in Asia, at a club where he is currently the only European player.