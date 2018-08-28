Heavy Showers

‘Everyone has dips in form and confidence but Bart’s brilliant’ - Bialkowski backed to return to his best

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 November 2018

Bartosz Bialkowski had a tough night against Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has been backed to regain the form which has seen him crowned Ipswich Town’s player-of-the-year in each of the last three seasons.

Bartosz Bialkowski has started all four of Paul Lambert's games in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMBartosz Bialkowski has started all four of Paul Lambert's games in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Pole, who was benched by former Blues boss Paul Hurst earlier in the campaign, has not been at his best during 2018/19 and scored an own goal in last night’s 3-2 loss to Bristol City as he clawed the ball into his own net.

But, speaking after the game, striker Freddie Sears insisted the Pole will rediscover his form and has the backing of his team-mates.

“Bart’s been brilliant and he’s been player-of-the-season here in the last three years, so I don’t think anyone can be too harsh on him,” Sears said.

“But those are the moments where we need to keep the ball out of the net and if we do that at 1-0 and 2-1 then we win the game.

“It’s tough on Bart but tough on everyone else as well. Everyone has dips in form and confidence but Bart’s brilliant.

“He’s obviously had some time out of the team this year but he’s come back and has been brilliant.

“He needs help as well, it’s not just him. He needs his defenders, the midfielders and even us up front.

“We attack as a team and defend as a team.”

