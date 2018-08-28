Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Town extend Sears’ contract until summer of 2020

PUBLISHED: 18:41 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:44 13 December 2018

Freddie Sears has scored four goals under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Freddie Sears has scored four goals under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have taken up their option to extend Freddie Sears’ contract until the summer of 2020.

Luke Chambers celebrates with Freddie Sears during the game with Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMLuke Chambers celebrates with Freddie Sears during the game with Bristol City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Blues striker, who has scored four goals in Paul Lambert’s six games in charge, was due to be a free agent in the summer but the club have exercised their option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

“I think he’s been brilliant, Freddie Sears, with the way he plays the game, his understanding of what we ask him to do and how we want him to perform.

“I never probably realised he’s as good as he is and his performances are second to none.

“He’s playing with enthusiasm and enjoying his football and it and is a threat. It’s good to see and I’m really happy with him.”

The 29-year-old has scored 28 goals in 165 since his £150,000 move from Colchester United in January 2015.

Speaking recently, Sears said: “It’s well documented that my favourite position is as a centre forward but the game’s changed now and the gaffer’s been brilliant with me since I came in,” he said.

“The gaffer has come in and said he sees me playing on the left and I’ve just been getting on with it.

“I’m feeling great and when I start scoring goals they come in patches,” he said.

“I’m feeling confident after a tough start to the season with a few injuries and a few other things, but I’m glad to be back out there and here the fans singing my name again.

“I’m not enjoying the situation but I am enjoying playing football again.”

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Wright, Knudsen, Bishop, McKendry

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Chambers, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Kenlock, Emmanuel, Woolfenden, Morris, C.Smith

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Downes, Rowe, Sears

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan

LOANS FOR SEASON

Donacien (to become permanent), Pennington, Chalobah, Edun, Graham

Drug and alcohol service rated ‘good’ but test area improvements required

17:55 Tom Potter
Turning Point, Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A substance misuse service for people across Suffolk has been rated ‘good’ by health inspectors.

See how your child’s primary school performed in 2018’s KS2 SATS table

17:02 Adam Howlett
94% of pupils at St Mark's Catholic Primary School achieved their expected KS2 grade Picture: RUTH LEACH

Suffolk’s primary schools have seen a boost in their Key Stage 2 results - although the county is still behind the national average.

Two of the defendants accused of murdering an Ipswich teenager showed no reaction when told of his death, court hears

16:59 Jane Hunt
Two of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens showed no reaction when learning of his death, a court heard. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Two defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens allegedly showed no reaction when they were told he had died, a court has heard.

Housing support centre to reopen for 47 people seeking accommodation

16:00 Jake Foxford
The Foyer is now set to become a house of multiple occupancy as private rented housing, with communal living spaces and private rooms Picture: SU ANDERSON

An ex-housing support centre in Ipswich will be revitalised to provide 47 rooms in the town after the borough council approved plans for a new development.

Hospice charity shop burgled

15:44 Dominic Moffitt
The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT

Burglars who broke into the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Ipswich stole around £300.

Three defendants seen together hours after attack on Ipswich teenager

15:06 Jane Hunt
Two of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens showed no reaction when learning of his death, a court heard. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Three of the defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens were allegedly seen together in the town centre two hours after the attack, a court heard.

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

14:17 Jessica Hill
Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

A commercial parking enforcement company has been criticised for fining lorry drivers trying to serve customers at a distribution park - with claims it is being “unethical” and operating a “mafia-style protection racket”.

‘This literally broke my heart’ Your tributes to Rajang the orangutan

13:29 Megan Aldous
Rajang the orangutan passed away yesterday Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Colchester Zoo announced the death of one of their beloved residents yesterday. Readers took to social media to express their condolences.

Waxing lyrical with Suffolk candle-makers Ayra Candles

59 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Jenny Hogg and Lina Hogg from Arya Candles. Picture: Penny Morgan

Today the luxury candle market is booming, and while it’s still dominated by giants like Yankee Candle, which takes up 46% of the market, a number of smaller firms are lighting up the sector too - especially in the festive season.

Suffolk households face above-inflation council tax rises next April

16:57 Paul Geater
Local Government Secretary James Brokenshire announced the settlement for councils. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

Households in Suffolk could see council tax bills rise by 4.7% next year if the county’s local authorities and police do as the government suggests in its local government settlement.

Most read

Orwell Bridge traffic builds after lorries collide on the A14

The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hospice charity shop burgled

The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT

Police re-appeal for help to find missing Ipswich man Andrew Derrett

Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

Heavy traffic builds after collision partially blocks Ipswich road

The silver Ford Fiesta lost its bumper in the collision Picture: ARCHANT

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide