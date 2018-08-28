Town extend Sears’ contract until summer of 2020

Freddie Sears has scored four goals under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have taken up their option to extend Freddie Sears’ contract until the summer of 2020.

The Blues striker, who has scored four goals in Paul Lambert’s six games in charge, was due to be a free agent in the summer but the club have exercised their option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

“I think he’s been brilliant, Freddie Sears, with the way he plays the game, his understanding of what we ask him to do and how we want him to perform.

“I never probably realised he’s as good as he is and his performances are second to none.

“He’s playing with enthusiasm and enjoying his football and it and is a threat. It’s good to see and I’m really happy with him.”

The 29-year-old has scored 28 goals in 165 since his £150,000 move from Colchester United in January 2015.

Speaking recently, Sears said: “It’s well documented that my favourite position is as a centre forward but the game’s changed now and the gaffer’s been brilliant with me since I came in,” he said.

“The gaffer has come in and said he sees me playing on the left and I’ve just been getting on with it.

“I’m feeling great and when I start scoring goals they come in patches,” he said.

“I’m feeling confident after a tough start to the season with a few injuries and a few other things, but I’m glad to be back out there and here the fans singing my name again.

“I’m not enjoying the situation but I am enjoying playing football again.”

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Wright, Knudsen, Bishop, McKendry

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Chambers, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Kenlock, Emmanuel, Woolfenden, Morris, C.Smith

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Downes, Rowe, Sears

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan

LOANS FOR SEASON

Donacien (to become permanent), Pennington, Chalobah, Edun, Graham