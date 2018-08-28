‘The great escape is on!’ - Sears hopes Wigan win can spark Town’s revival

Freddie Sears salutes the North Stand after Town's 1-0 victory over Wigan. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Striker Freddie Sears believes Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Wigan can be the spark which ignites Ipswich Town in their battle to avoid relegation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring the only goal of the match in Town's first home win since April. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring the only goal of the match in Town's first home win since April. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Sears’ scruffy winner in driving rain and swirling wind was enough to secure the Blues’ long-awaited first home win of the season and close the gap to safety to five points, as the forward netted his fifth goal since the arrival of manager Paul Lambert.

While the Blues remain in a precarious position at the foot of the table, Sears believes breaking their duck under Lambert and the confidence instilled by the Scot following his arrival mean they have a fighting chance of survival.

“The fans are making it special at the moment because we’re bottom of the league and they’ve been brilliant, so we have to keep trying to give them something to cheer about,” Sears said.

“This could be something special if we manage to turn this around – the great escape is on!

Team-mates surround Freddie Sears after his goal that gave Town victory against Wigan. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Team-mates surround Freddie Sears after his goal that gave Town victory against Wigan. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“You don’t look at this team and think ‘that’s a bottom of the league team’. We are playing with confidence and we know we an go on and get more results.

“We can get out of this. If we were five points off the play-offs you would fancy your chances, so why not move up from where we are?

“It is going to be tough, we know that, but we are ready to go again.

“We have our first win under this manager and it does feel like a turning point, but it’s important to back it up.

Freddie Sears, pictured celebrating against Bristol City, has scored five goals under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Freddie Sears, pictured celebrating against Bristol City, has scored five goals under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“It was important to get the monkey off our backs because we were sounding like a broken record by saying ‘we are playing well but not getting the results’.”

The Blues took an option on Sears’ contract to extend his deal to the end of the 2018/19 season at the end of last week, with the striker happy to be staying with the club for another year.

“It was an option so I’ve not actually had to sign anything, but it’s good to be staying for another year,” he said.

“It has been a big week for me with the goal, the win and the club taking the option on my contract, We just have to make sure we stay in this division now.

His first came from the penalty spot against Preston. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM His first came from the penalty spot against Preston. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“He (Lambert) has boosted my confidence and he has put lot of belief in me. From day one since he arrived he has been great with me and the other lads. When you get the impression the manager of the club likes you he probably gets that bit more out of you.”