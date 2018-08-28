‘The place erupted, everyone was buzzing’ - Sears delighted his goal led to winning feeling

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring the only goal of the match in Town's first home win since April. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Freddie Sears was delighted his fifth goal under Paul Lambert finally led to an Ipswich Town victory.

Freddie Sears salutes the North Stand after Town's 1-0 victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Freddie Sears salutes the North Stand after Town's 1-0 victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The forward has been rejuvenated under the Scot’s management, netting five times during seven games spanning 43 days. A total of 397 days separated his previous five goals.

He gave his side the lead in games against Preston and Reading, which ended in draws, while his impressive brace against Bristol City was in a losing cause.

In keeping with a game played in awful conditions, Sears’ winning goal against Wigan wasn’t pretty as it bounced into the floor, hit former Blue Callum Connolly and looped into the back of the net, but the 29-year-old is not bothered by aesthetics.

“I just tried to get it on target and hope for the best and somehow it has gone into the back of the net - and what a feeling,” he said.

Team-mates surround Freddie Sears after his goal that gave Town victory against Wigan. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Team-mates surround Freddie Sears after his goal that gave Town victory against Wigan. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“The place erupted, everyone was buzzing but we still had 20 minutes or so to go, so it was tense. Then there were seven minutes added so it was tough but we hung on to win to everyone’s relief.

“The Bristol goals were brilliant at the time but they meant nothing after, so to get one now, which was the winner, is a brilliant feeling,” he added.

“I want to do what I can for the team and if that means scoring goals, then great.

“We were determined not to have a repeat of the Bristol City game when we should have won. We said as soon as the ball went in ‘right, this is it, nothing’s getting past us.”

Freddie Sears with a first half shot that went over the bar. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Freddie Sears with a first half shot that went over the bar. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

And so it proved, with Sears full of praise for his side’s defence as well as goalkeeper Dean Gerken, who made a good save to deny Reece James late on and secure a first clean sheet since September.

“We needed it – and the back five were brilliant when we needed them,” Sears said.

“At the end there were seven minutes added on and there were a load of free-kicks which made you think ‘please not today’.

“The back four were brilliant and Deano’s done really well since he’s come in.”