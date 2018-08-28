Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘The place erupted, everyone was buzzing’ - Sears delighted his goal led to winning feeling

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 December 2018

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring the only goal of the match in Town's first home win since April. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring the only goal of the match in Town's first home win since April. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Freddie Sears was delighted his fifth goal under Paul Lambert finally led to an Ipswich Town victory.

Freddie Sears salutes the North Stand after Town's 1-0 victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMFreddie Sears salutes the North Stand after Town's 1-0 victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The forward has been rejuvenated under the Scot’s management, netting five times during seven games spanning 43 days. A total of 397 days separated his previous five goals.

He gave his side the lead in games against Preston and Reading, which ended in draws, while his impressive brace against Bristol City was in a losing cause.

In keeping with a game played in awful conditions, Sears’ winning goal against Wigan wasn’t pretty as it bounced into the floor, hit former Blue Callum Connolly and looped into the back of the net, but the 29-year-old is not bothered by aesthetics.

“I just tried to get it on target and hope for the best and somehow it has gone into the back of the net - and what a feeling,” he said.

Team-mates surround Freddie Sears after his goal that gave Town victory against Wigan. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTeam-mates surround Freddie Sears after his goal that gave Town victory against Wigan. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“The place erupted, everyone was buzzing but we still had 20 minutes or so to go, so it was tense. Then there were seven minutes added so it was tough but we hung on to win to everyone’s relief.

“The Bristol goals were brilliant at the time but they meant nothing after, so to get one now, which was the winner, is a brilliant feeling,” he added.

“I want to do what I can for the team and if that means scoring goals, then great.

“We were determined not to have a repeat of the Bristol City game when we should have won. We said as soon as the ball went in ‘right, this is it, nothing’s getting past us.”

Freddie Sears with a first half shot that went over the bar. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMFreddie Sears with a first half shot that went over the bar. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

And so it proved, with Sears full of praise for his side’s defence as well as goalkeeper Dean Gerken, who made a good save to deny Reece James late on and secure a first clean sheet since September.

“We needed it – and the back five were brilliant when we needed them,” Sears said.

“At the end there were seven minutes added on and there were a load of free-kicks which made you think ‘please not today’.

“The back four were brilliant and Deano’s done really well since he’s come in.”

Topic Tags:

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

58 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Kenyon Street Picture: ARCHANT

A murder investigation is under way in Ipswich today after a man was stabbed to death in broad daylight.

Full list of roadworks on major roads including A14 and A12

57 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Find out how to avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup Picture: ALEX FAIRFUL

Commuters may be held up by roadworks in Suffolk and north Essex this week – find out if the A12, A14 and A120 will be affected with our traffic and travel guide.

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Yesterday, 19:58 Emily Townsend
Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Police dealt with three reported stabbings in Ipswich today in less than 12 hours, officers have confirmed.

Firefighters called to high rise building after alarm triggered

Yesterday, 23:21 Jake Foxford
Fire engines were sent to the town centre tower block on at least two occasions on December 16 Picture: ANDY THOMSON

Fire engines were seen outside a high rise block of flats in Ipswich today after an alarm repeatedly malfunctioned.

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

Yesterday, 16:30 Emily Townsend and  Amy Gibbons
Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Kenyon Street Picture: ARCHANT

A man has died following a stabbing in Ipswich, sparking a murder investigation.

Ipswich fatal stabbing: Shocked community reacts

Yesterday, 21:02 Jake Foxford and Amy Gibbons
The Air Ambulance responded to the incident but left just after 3.30pm. Picture: ARCHANT

A community is shocked and saddened after a man was stabbed to death in Ipswich.

Video Major police presence in Ipswich street after reports of stabbing

Yesterday, 16:06 Emily Townsend
A man has been found with stab wounds near Kenyon Street in Ipswich, which has been cordoned off by police Picture: ARCHANT

Armed police have shut off a residential street in Ipswich following reports of a stabbing.

‘It’s really brought the best out of our town’ – Winners of Club Together campaign announced

Yesterday, 19:30 Amy Gibbons
(L-R) Winners of the Club Together competition Jill and Peter Douglass (Leiston FC) , Karen Cornforth (Total Football), Lee and Kate Grimwood (Achilles) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three youth football teams have been crowned the winners of our ‘Club Together’ campaign – taking home a share of £10,000 to spend on vital sporting equipment for budding stars.

Video Shoplifting is a ‘constant’ problem, says town centre security team

Yesterday, 16:00 Andrew Papworth
Two members of the Ipswich Central Ranger team out on patrol. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Thieves stealing from shops are causing a “constant” problem for town centre police and security teams, it has been revealed.

‘Demand for blood doesn’t stop for Christmas’ - Donors urged to keep appointments

Yesterday, 16:00 Michael Steward
People are being urged to keep appointments to give blood over Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Blood donors in Suffolk are being urged to keep their lifesaving appointments before Christmas as missed sessions could hit stock levels over the critical festive period.

Most read

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Kenyon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Kenyon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich fatal stabbing: Shocked community reacts

The Air Ambulance responded to the incident but left just after 3.30pm. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters called to high rise building after alarm triggered

Fire engines were sent to the town centre tower block on at least two occasions on December 16 Picture: ANDY THOMSON

Video Major police presence in Ipswich street after reports of stabbing

A man has been found with stab wounds near Kenyon Street in Ipswich, which has been cordoned off by police Picture: ARCHANT
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide