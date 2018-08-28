Fuller Flavour: Rock bottom? Not necessarily, there’s still a hell of a long way for us to fall

Accrington Stanley players celebrate at the final whistle

Karl Fuller reflects on an embarrassing FA Cup weekend for Town

Freddie Sears covers his face after missing another second half chance at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix Freddie Sears covers his face after missing another second half chance at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

And the nightmare of being an Ipswich Town fan continues.

I’m not even surprised at losing to Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup (congratulations to them by the way and good luck in the next round).

I predicted as much in my final paragraph of last week’s column.

What really is concerning me right now is where is Marcus Evans while the rest of us face up to our embarrassments?

Billy Kee scores the winner for Accrington Stanley against Ipswich Picture Pagepix Billy Kee scores the winner for Accrington Stanley against Ipswich Picture Pagepix

As one disaster follows another, and the shambles continues, it’s about time a voice was heard from the top.

This is the least that us suffering fans deserve.

I’d like to say that Saturday’s result was the most embarrassing moment of my Town life.

Ipswich fans on the terraces at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix Ipswich fans on the terraces at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

It was a low point, again, for sure.

But still not as embarrassing as the night we were humiliated on national TV losing at Lincoln City. That was the night that should have ended Mick McCarthy’s reign and the following day should have been day one of Evans displaying a united front with fans.

As custodian of our club and the person in the best position to ensure that we did not have to live through such dour times again, a lesson should have been learnt and a strategy set to drive the club forward.

Instead, we were left with a five-point plan we hoped might just work.

Toto Nsiala and Matthew Pennington both leap for the ball at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix Toto Nsiala and Matthew Pennington both leap for the ball at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

After this latest debacle, I expect nothing to change.

Many are saying that we are rock-bottom.

True, we are rock-bottom of the Championship and out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle for a ninth successive year. But there is still a hell of a long way to fall.

Callum Elder keeps the pressure on at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix Callum Elder keeps the pressure on at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

Being outplayed by a League One club has proved that.

There’ll be many more days throughout 2018/19 where we’ll be outplayed and then what?

It’s been said that going down will do us good just as it did for Leicester, Southampton, Wolves and dare I say it, Norwich.

But I look at clubs whose ownership came into question on the way down.

Ipswich fans with the northern hills in the background at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix Ipswich fans with the northern hills in the background at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

Look at the likes of Charlton and Coventry and the way things are currently, I fancy that’s the direction we’ll be heading in too.

I do like Paul Lambert and the one strand of hope that I cling on to is if he is still in charge come August, then maybe he’ll put the brakes on our slide and get us going again.

He comes across as if he understands the heritage and history of the club and how we’re suffering.

But he’ll need serious backing from above and I have no confidence of that being delivered. Where will that leave us then?

There are murmurings of Lambert now doing worse than what Paul Hurst did.

Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp would struggle to sort out the mess that has been created if you ask me.

I find it completely unfathomable that Evans would be happy to see us in League One yet at the same time, we have to ask what is he doing to stop us from heading there?

He might be doing everything within his powers to prevent this from happening, but it would help if he came out and spoke to us all again to let us know if that’s the case.

It really is time to speak up, tell us what it means to own our club and tell us what we can expect in his backing of Lambert.

Conversely, if he is looking to sell, let us all know.

If that is the case, I really struggle to think of where a buyer would come from.

Do the right thing Marcus. Tell us how we can expect these nightmares to end.

We’ve had enough!