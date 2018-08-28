Poll

Fortuna Dusseldorf the latest club linked to Knudsen

Jonas Knudsen is out of contract next summer. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Fortuna Düsseldorf are weighing up a January move for Ipswich Town defender Jonas Knudsen, according to German newspaper Bild.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 26-year-old left-back is due to be out of contract next summer and has already been linked to FC Copenhagen and FC Midtylland in his homeland of Denmark.

Fortuna Düsseldorf won promotion last season but find themselves bottom of the Bundesliga. Left-back Diego Contento has been ruled out for the season with a cruciate ligament tear and they are looking for someone to provide competition for Niko Gießelmann.

Town have close links with Fortuna. A group of the German clubs fans have adopted Ipswich as their English club and regularly travel over to attend games at Portman Road. Ipswich played a pre-season friendly over there in 2015.

Knudsen is closing in on 150 appearances for the Blues having arrived from his native Esbjerg in 2015 for a fee of £300k. He went to the World Cup back in the summer and recently earned his sixth full cap for Denmark.

While on international duty recently he told the Danish press: “I have to look after myself. I’ve played over 160 matches lately and have not heard anything, so that’s how it is.

“I’m very open. I have always said that I like England, but I do not exclude other possibilities. If anything comes from other countries, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, I’m open to it.

“I’ve had a great deal in England over the past three-and-a-half years, and if something comes from outside, I’m ready for it.”

In response to that interview, new Blues boss Paul Lambert said that he’s recommended to owner Marcus Evans that Knudsen be offered a new deal.

Speaking to the Ipswich press most recently, Knudsen insisted he will continue to give his all for the club as his agent and Evans discuss his future.