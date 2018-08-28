Video

‘It’s great following in my dad’s footsteps’ - keeper Wright signs new deal

Harry Wright has signed a new deal with Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Harry Wright has signed a new contract, keeping him with the club until at least the summer of 2021.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wright is the son of former Ipswich goalkeeper, Richard. Picture: ROSS HALLS Wright is the son of former Ipswich goalkeeper, Richard. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Wright, the son of former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Richard, has been a regular for the Blues’ Under 23s this season and has been the first team’s third-choice goalkeeper behind Dean Gerken and Bartosz Bialkowski.

He has been training with the first-team and warming up with the Ipswich goalkeepers before games recently and has now extended his stay with the Blues until at least the summer of 2021.

MORE: ‘The money people are asking for is ludicrous… outrageous’ - Lambert on January transfer progress

The club then hold the option to extend that deal for a further 12 months, as is standard in Ipswich Town contracts.

So proud of my son Harry on signing a new contract @Official_ITFC pic.twitter.com/LKu5iB4vtW — richard wright (@wrightys1) December 20, 2018

“I’m over the moon,” Harry told the club website.

“I’ve worked really hard for this and it’s good to know that my future is with this club.

“I just want to keep doing what I’m doing and keep pushing Bart and Gerks on to see what I can do.

“I want to push my limits and see how far I can go in my career. My dad made his debut here and it’s great to be following in his footsteps - hopefully I can do a bit better than him!

Harry Wright reaches out for the ball against Charlton. Picture: ROSS HALLS Harry Wright reaches out for the ball against Charlton. Picture: ROSS HALLS

“He had a great career but I just want to keep pushing on.

MORE: Nydam is out to make an instant impression on Lambert... so how should the Blues boss use him?

Speaking of Wright recently, manager Paul Lambert said: “He’s very good with the ball with his feet.

“Harry is still growing, is still developing, but I think it’s a great experience for him as well.

“And when he trains with us, and any of the kids who have trained with us, they’ve never let themselves down.”

Wright is the second Ipswich Town youngster to extend his deal this week, with Ben Morris putting pen to paper on a new contract on Monday.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Knudsen, Bishop, McKendry

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Chambers, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Kenlock, Emmanuel, Woolfenden, C.Smith

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Downes, Rowe, Sears

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright

LOANS FOR SEASON

Donacien (to become permanent), Pennington, Chalobah, Edun, Graham