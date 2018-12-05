Watch: Town youngsters turn on the style in the FA Youth Cup

Heavy Rain

05 December, 2018 - 14:30
Thomas Hughes celebrates his goal with fellow goalscorer Kai Brown as Ipswich Town saw off Andover Town 4-0 in the FA Youth Cup Third Round at Portman Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Thomas Hughes celebrates his goal with fellow goalscorer Kai Brown as Ipswich Town saw off Andover Town 4-0 in the FA Youth Cup Third Round at Portman Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town’s Baby Blues won through to the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road last night – and you can watch the highlights here.

Town’s youngsters comfortably knocked out non-league Andover Town to book their spot in the next round, winning 4-0.

MORE: Baby Blues go through in cup

Second half goals from Armando Dobra, Kai Brown from the penalty spot, Tommy Hughes and Harley Curtis saw Town to victory, with boss Paul Lambert watching on from the stands for the latter part of the game after facing the club’s shareholders at a heated AGM.

MORE: Lambert's plea to fans at AGM

Live Ipswich murder victim attacked by group ‘seeking revenge’ for perceived loss of respect, trial hears - live coverage from opening day

12:36 Amy Gibbons
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Today is the first day of the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

Updated Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

36 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Highways England have warned drivers that moving the lorry will be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The Orwell Brige is now shut both ways after an overturned lorry stopped all traffic on one side of the A14 in Suffolk, causing massive delays.

Charity highlights five-fold increase in cases of child neglect and cruelty

60 minutes ago Tom Potter
Cases of child neglect and cruelty have risen by more than 500% in Suffolk over the last five years (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Cases of child cruelty and neglect increased five times in as many years across Suffolk, according to the NSPCC.

Unsupervised learner driving without L plates stopped by police

12:43 Andrew Papworth
The car of unsupervised learner driver which was seized. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The car of a learner driver was seized after police found the motorist driving unsupervised and without L plates.

Dramatic picture of car wreckage shows driver was ‘lucky to escape’, say police

12:32 Andrew Papworth
The Seat car after the crash in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

This was the shocking wreckage of a car after it lost control and hit a tree on a Suffolk road.

Town centre road closed for resurfacing

12:28 Jake Foxford
The roadworks are expected to last until 3.30pm and drivers are asked to follow the diversion signs until then Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks in Ipswich will be disrupting traffic off Woodbridge Road as Suffolk Highways workers lay new road surfaces.

Exclusive “It’s sickening” Businesses express anger following Orwell Bridge closure

12:27 Dominic Moffitt
Claire Muckleston has said that the impact of the closures are 'sickening' Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Businesses on the Wherstead Road have expressed their frustrations after several road closures cost them time and money.

Dress code introduced for Ipswich taxi drivers – here’s what they can and can’t wear

11:49 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Taxi drivers in Ipswich will have to abide by a new dress code Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A dress code has been introduced for cab drivers in Ipswich in a bid to present a “professional image” of licensed drivers in town.

Man admits child porn images offences

05:30 Jane Hunt
Scales of justice

An Ipswich man who admitted downloading indecent images of children will be sentenced later this month.

REACTION: Why Aldeburgh’s traditional Christmas lighting event was cancelled

16 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Santa arrived at Aldeburgh Christmas market and light switch on in previous year.

Aldeburgh Business Association has responded to comments from residents of the town who expressed disappointed that this year’s Christmas lighting event was cancelled.

