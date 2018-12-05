Watch: Town youngsters turn on the style in the FA Youth Cup
Ipswich Town’s Baby Blues won through to the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road last night – and you can watch the highlights here.
Town’s youngsters comfortably knocked out non-league Andover Town to book their spot in the next round, winning 4-0.
Second half goals from Armando Dobra, Kai Brown from the penalty spot, Tommy Hughes and Harley Curtis saw Town to victory, with boss Paul Lambert watching on from the stands for the latter part of the game after facing the club’s shareholders at a heated AGM.
