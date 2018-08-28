Partly Cloudy

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

PUBLISHED: 11:02 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:06 16 November 2018

Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

More than 500 tickets have been donated for Ipswich Town’s home game against West Brom next Friday evening after one small act of kindness gained online momentum.

Blues supporter and EADT/Ipswich Star columnist Karl Fuller saw his 12-year-old twin daughters packing a Christmas shoebox for children in Romania and, on the spur of the moment, was inspired to offer a pair of tickets to any fan who couldn’t usually afford to go.

That one tweet last Saturday morning captured the imagination and led to dozens more supporters offering to match the offer and, in less than a week, donations reached the £2,400 mark.

Among those to donate was Blues skipper Luke Chambers, who logged on to add £50 to the pot as well as rallying his team-mates to donate 20 of their complementary tickets for the game.

The cut-off point to donate was yesterday. Ipswich Town Football Club have now said they will match the number of tickets bought with the £2,400. With ticket prices ranging from £3-10 for the game due to an offer, that equates to more than 500.

Karl, with the help of Graham Blackburn and Stephen Skeet, have selected two schools (Northgate and Farlingaye) as well as nine charities (Volunteering Matters, Ormiston Families, Impact Project, Suffolk Refugee Support, Inspire Suffolk Prince’s Trust, Suffolk Family Carers, The Mix Stowmarket, 4YP and Porch Project Hadleigh) to donate their tickets to – all of which will be in the Cobbold Stand Lower.

Ipswich Town will be donating their tickets to East Anglian Children’s Hospice, Samaritans, Suffolk Mind and the Elena Baltacha Foundation.

More than 17,000 have already been sold, with the hope being that a crowd in excess of 19,000 can be attracted for a game that is going to be televised live on Sky Sports.

This is the second time in a number of months that Town fans have shown their spontaneous generosity after Richard Hibbert and Damian Anderson were the driving force behind raising more than £4,000 for East Anglian Children’s Hospice to celebrate Bartosz Bialkowski signing a new contract.

Noisy neighbours fined for playing Status Quo and Ne-Yo songs loudly

Yesterday, 16:00 Paul Geater
Residents complained about noisy music - including Status Quo tracks. File picture; ARCHANT

Two Ipswich residents have been left with bills of more than £1,000 between them after subjecting their neighbours to late-night, high-volume music by Status Quo and Natalie Imbruglia.

Legal loophole ‘protects children in classroom but not on sports pitch’ says NSPCC chief

Yesterday, 19:30 Adam Howlett
The NSPCC have called on the Government to extend Position of Trust laws (stock image). Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police were unable to act on five cases of adults having sex with teenagers in their care over the last four years due to a legal loophole, the NSPCC has revealed.

Burgundy paint can only mean one thing – Pret is on the way

Yesterday, 18:50 Sophie Barnett
Excitement has built around the opening of the shop Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Eagle-eyed shoppers will have noticed that the former Grimwade’s store in Ipswich town centre is fast transforming, and Pret A Manger will soon be opening their first store in town.

Review: David O’Doherty, Ipswich Corn Exchange Friday, November 16 2018

Yesterday, 22:48 Jason Noble
Irish comedian and author David O'Doherty Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From rambling stories about dispensing sockfulls of change into an ATM to regaling the vagaries of living with a jazz musician, Irish funnyman David O’Doherty’s latest bonkers brand of comedy proved a hit.

‘Not the way forward’ - youth MP’s rallying call against ‘scary’ knife crime in Ipswich

Yesterday, 16:47 Jason Noble
Isaac Codjoe (far right) raised the issue of knife crime in the House of Commons Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An Ipswich teenager representing the town at the UK’s Youth Parliament has called for more action on knife crime during a debate in the House of Commons.

Crunch meeting could decide iconic pier’s future

Yesterday, 16:08 Jake Foxford
Plans for the future of the pier are top of the agenda for tonight's meeting between supporters and objectors for the current renovation of Shotley pier. Picture: SALLY CHICKEN

A crunch summit between Shotley Pier stakeholders is being held to try and decide on the plans for the future of the Suffolk tourist attraction.

Wiff Waff – the new bar combining beers, bats and balls

Yesterday, 16:04 Sophie Barnett
The new bar Wiff Waff replaces Grand Central bar at the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Table tennis, jamaoke sessions and a ‘Quizzee Rascal Wednesday’ are all on offer at new Waterfront bar Wiff Waff opening tonight (Friday).

Details announced for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

Yesterday, 15:59 Jake Foxford
Ipswich Christmas Lights Switch on from Cornhill Square.Picture:NIGE BROWN

The new-look Cornhill will host thousands of people next week for the Ipswich Town Hall Christmas lights switch on.

Everything you need to know about applying for a primary school place

Yesterday, 15:47 Suzanne Day
Which Suffolk primary school will you apply for? Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

If you are a parent of a three or four year old you will have received a letter from Suffolk County Council about school places this week. But what do you do next?

BMW driver caught with expired MOT and no insurance

Yesterday, 14:19 Andrew Papworth
The BMW seized in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A motorist was stopped in Ipswich after vehicle checks found the car not to have a valid MOT.

