Lambert ready to throw Huws straight back into team

Paul Lambert is hopeful Emyr Huws will be available again soon. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is hopeful he can call upon Emyr Huws for the visit of Rotherham in less than a fortnight’s time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emyr Huws was a bit hit when on loan from Cardiff, but has struggled with injuries since signing a four-year deal. Photo: Pagepix Emyr Huws was a bit hit when on loan from Cardiff, but has struggled with injuries since signing a four-year deal. Photo: Pagepix

The 25-year-old Welsh midfielder proved a massive hit during his initial loan spell from Cardiff, but injuries have restricted him to just three starts since he signed a four-year contract in the summer of 2017.

His last appearance was in a 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on December 9, 2017 with knee surgery following soon afterwards.

When asked how Cole Skuse’s recovery from a knee injury he suffered in training at the start of December was going, Lambert – whose rock-bottom side host fellow-strugglers Millwall at Portman Road tomorrow – replied: “He’s doing great, really good, both him and Emyr Huws are not too far away.

“The problem you’ve got, especially in Emyr’s case, is that he’s not played for over a year. Tom Adeyemi is the same; over a year. Teddy Bishop was two years. Cole’s a bit different because he’s only been out for a few weeks.

“The two of them are doing great and will hopefully be back sooner rather than later.”

Asked how many Under-23 games Huws might require to get up to speed, Lambert said: “We might not have time to give him Under-23 games, that’s the reality of it.

“He’s in a good place, it’s the best he’s felt for a long, long time.

“He’s a really good player and I’ve always liked the way he plays. He’ll be a big plus if we can get him back. Cole as well with the way he was performing before the injury.”

He continued: “I won’t take a risk with him if I think his injury is still there, but I’ll take the risk if he’s not match fit as long as I know he’s 100% and his knee is fine.

“I’ve got be fair to Emyr. If he says he’s feeling good with his knee, the only risk I take is with his match fitness.

“If he agrees, and we think it’s right, and there is no risk to his health, then it’s something I’ll look at.

“I’ve always liked him as a footballer and we need him back, that’s for sure.”

He added: “I don’t know when that will be time wise. If he can get through this week and keep doing what he’s doing going into the Rotherham game I’ll have a look at it and see how he feels.

“He’s got quality on the ball, is a good footballer and I want him back sooner rather than later.”