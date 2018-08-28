‘He’s been very, very good’ - Evans to speak to Knudsen regarding new deal following Lambert recommendation

Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has told owner Marcus Evans that he believes defender Jonas Knudsen is worthy of a new contract.

Ipswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve Waller Ipswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve Waller

The Dane is out of contract in the summer and, speaking in the Danish press earlier this week, said he would be interested in testing the market given he has heard nothing from the Blues regarding an extension.

However, during a face-to-face meeting with Evans at Playford Road on Monday, Lambert suggested that the Dane was a player the owner should be looking to tie down.

“I spoke with Jonas today, obviously I knew his contract is up. Marcus is going to speak to him anyway and try to sort things out there,” Lambert said.

“I don’t judge anything by what happened before, I can only see Jonas over the last few weeks and he’s been very, very good.

“He’s a Danish international and has played a lot of games in the Championship, so I recommended when I spoke to Marcus and Lee that he’s one of the lads they should speak to.”

When asked if he he felt there were any other pressing contract issues, Lambert said: “Not really because everybody’s quite secure.

“Other than Jonas coming out of contract, I think Teddy Bishop’s out of contract and he’s just coming back. Jonas is the main one, but everyone else is settled.”

Knudsen has made 143 appearances for Ipswich in three-and-a-half years. Photo: Steve Waller Knudsen has made 143 appearances for Ipswich in three-and-a-half years. Photo: Steve Waller

KNUDSEN’S IPSWICH TOWN TIMELINE

• Signed by Mick McCarthy from hometown club Esbjerg in July 2015 for £300k. Deal done after Terry Connor’s personal scouting mission. Arrives as a replacement for Tyrone Mings.

• 2015/16: Makes 43 starts in his debut season as the Blues finish seventh in Championship.

• 2016/17: Scores in both East Anglian derbies. Makes 38 starts as Town finish 16th.

• Dec 2017: Town take up their option to extend Knudsen’s contract until summer of 2019. Knudsen says he was happy to sign, even if he had no say in it.

• 2017/18: Makes 44 starts as Blues finish 12th. Recalled to the Denmark squad after a lengthy absence. Says he may have to consider his future ‘a bit more’ after McCarthy announces he’ll be leaving.

• Summer 2018: Goes to the World Cup with Denmark and, after flying home to see his prematurely born daughter, returns to start the last 16 defeat to Croatia. Reports of £1m bids from Middlesbrough and Stoke.

• In an interview for Kings of Anglia magazine, he reiterates his love for the Ipswich fans who ‘pay my wages’.

• 2018/19: Was told by new Blues boss Paul Hurst that contract talks could wait and he that had to prove himself. Started opening 12 games in all competitions but was then dropped for matches against Swansea and QPR.

• Has started both of Paul Lambert’s first two games in charge.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Wright, Knudsen, Bishop, McKendry

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Chambers, Sears, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Kenlock, Emmanuel, Woolfenden, Morris, C.Smith

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Downes, Rowe, Lankester, Clements

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan

LOANS FOR SEASON

Donacien (to become permanent), Pennington, Chalobah, Edun, Graham