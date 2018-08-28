Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘He’s been very, very good’ - Evans to speak to Knudsen regarding new deal following Lambert recommendation

PUBLISHED: 15:04 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:16 21 November 2018

Jonas Knudsen is out of contract this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

Jonas Knudsen is out of contract this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has told owner Marcus Evans that he believes defender Jonas Knudsen is worthy of a new contract.

Ipswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve WallerIpswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve Waller

The Dane is out of contract in the summer and, speaking in the Danish press earlier this week, said he would be interested in testing the market given he has heard nothing from the Blues regarding an extension.

However, during a face-to-face meeting with Evans at Playford Road on Monday, Lambert suggested that the Dane was a player the owner should be looking to tie down.

“I spoke with Jonas today, obviously I knew his contract is up. Marcus is going to speak to him anyway and try to sort things out there,” Lambert said.

MORE: ‘I have to look after myself’ – Knudsen says he’s ready to talk to other clubs in January

“I don’t judge anything by what happened before, I can only see Jonas over the last few weeks and he’s been very, very good.

“He’s a Danish international and has played a lot of games in the Championship, so I recommended when I spoke to Marcus and Lee that he’s one of the lads they should speak to.”

When asked if he he felt there were any other pressing contract issues, Lambert said: “Not really because everybody’s quite secure.

“Other than Jonas coming out of contract, I think Teddy Bishop’s out of contract and he’s just coming back. Jonas is the main one, but everyone else is settled.”

Knudsen has made 143 appearances for Ipswich in three-and-a-half years. Photo: Steve WallerKnudsen has made 143 appearances for Ipswich in three-and-a-half years. Photo: Steve Waller

KNUDSEN’S IPSWICH TOWN TIMELINE

• Signed by Mick McCarthy from hometown club Esbjerg in July 2015 for £300k. Deal done after Terry Connor’s personal scouting mission. Arrives as a replacement for Tyrone Mings.

• 2015/16: Makes 43 starts in his debut season as the Blues finish seventh in Championship.

• 2016/17: Scores in both East Anglian derbies. Makes 38 starts as Town finish 16th.

• Dec 2017: Town take up their option to extend Knudsen’s contract until summer of 2019. Knudsen says he was happy to sign, even if he had no say in it.

• 2017/18: Makes 44 starts as Blues finish 12th. Recalled to the Denmark squad after a lengthy absence. Says he may have to consider his future ‘a bit more’ after McCarthy announces he’ll be leaving.

• Summer 2018: Goes to the World Cup with Denmark and, after flying home to see his prematurely born daughter, returns to start the last 16 defeat to Croatia. Reports of £1m bids from Middlesbrough and Stoke.

• In an interview for Kings of Anglia magazine, he reiterates his love for the Ipswich fans who ‘pay my wages’.

• 2018/19: Was told by new Blues boss Paul Hurst that contract talks could wait and he that had to prove himself. Started opening 12 games in all competitions but was then dropped for matches against Swansea and QPR.

• Has started both of Paul Lambert’s first two games in charge.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Wright, Knudsen, Bishop, McKendry

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Chambers, Sears, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Kenlock, Emmanuel, Woolfenden, Morris, C.Smith

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Downes, Rowe, Lankester, Clements

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan

LOANS FOR SEASON

Donacien (to become permanent), Pennington, Chalobah, Edun, Graham

Topic Tags:

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

11:15 Will Jefford
Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of an immigration offence in Ipswich.

Eyewitness describes victim of Ipswich stabbing “writhing” around on ground

54 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A customer at an Ipswich McDonald’s restaurant has described seeing a 16-year-old boy “writhing” on the ground in the car park after an alleged stabbing.

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

12:26 Jessica Hill
The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

Marks & Spencer has been criticised for a “grotesque” and “vomit-inducing” Christmas window display advertising women’s “fancy little knickers” alongside men’s suits.

Pub to host ‘pawsome’ party after winning dog-friendly award

12:18 Megan Aldous
The Dog pub in Grundisburgh has won the most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: SONYA DUNCAN

A pub in Suffolk is hosting a party for four-legged friends to celebrate winning a national award.

Gritters to be deployed to tackle heaviest frost of the year so far

9 minutes ago Will Jefford
Suffolk Highways gritters have been spreading salt for the first time this winter. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Gritters are expected to take to Suffolk’s roads tonight as temperatures look set to plummet to below 0C.

Date set for final consultation on new Sizewell nuclear plant

09:07 Jessica Hill
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

EDF Energy has announced the launch date for the third stage of the public consultation for a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast, Sizewell C.

Poll Should we feed swans bread? What do experts from the region say?

12:53 Ross Bentley
Swans feeding in Ipswich Dock

Queen’s Swan Marker says the trend towards not feeding swans bread has led to underweight birds.

Cold spell to continue with freezing temperatures overnight

11:57 Will Jefford
Frosty mornring walk in Shrubland park. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Wintry weather is set to continue in Suffolk as sub-zero temperatures are set to leave freezing conditions for residents overnight.

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

05:30 Tom Potter
Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The family of a brutally murdered Ipswich woman have made an impassioned plea for help in finally bringing her killer to justice, 25 years on.

Suffolk airbase will be the first permanent international site for US Air Force F-35s in Europe

09:03 Jessica Hill
The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has awarded a £160m contract to Kier VolkerFitzpatrick to get RAF Lakenheath ready for two squadrons of US F-35s.

Most read

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

E-fit released in connection with Ipswich stalking investigation

An efit has been issued by Suffolk police in connection with the investigation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide