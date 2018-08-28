Breaking News

Ipswich complete loan signing of Leicester left-back Elder

Ipswich Town have signed Callum Elder on loan from Leicester until the end of the season. Picture: PA Archant

Ipswich Town have completed the loan signing of Australian left-back Callum Elder from Leicester City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Town have signed Callum Elder on loan from Leicester City. Picture: PA Ipswich Town have signed Callum Elder on loan from Leicester City. Picture: PA

The 23-year-old moves to Portman Road on a temporary deal until the end of the season, in a move which points towards a Portman Road exit for Danish international Jonas Knudsen.

Knudsen, who joined Ipswich for £300,000 in the summer of 2015, has indicated he is keen to move on, with boss Paul Lambert unsure whether that will be during the January transfer window or when his contract expires in the summer.

Knudsen has been dropped to the bench for the Blues defeats to both Middlesbrough and Millwall, with homegrown youngster Myles Kenlock taking his place.

Elder will now be competing for the starting left-back slot and could make his debut in the FA Cup at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Callum Elder made 33 appearances on loan at League One club Wigan last season. Photo: PA Callum Elder made 33 appearances on loan at League One club Wigan last season. Photo: PA

“I’m delighted we have been able to get Callum in early,” Blues boss Paul Lambert said. “He gives us more competition on the left side.

“He is a very good player. He’s been training with top players at Leicester and he has handled that well. He’s got a really good left foot and he wanted to be here and that’s vital for me. I need players who want to come here and play for this club.”

Having moved over from his native Sydney at the age of 16, Elder came through the youth ranks at Leicester but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Foxes.

He’s had temporary spells at Mansfield (League Two), Peterborough (League One), Brentford (Championship) and Barnsley (Championship), then spent last season on loan at Wigan where he made 33 appearances for the League One champions.

Elder was part of the Wigan side who won League One last season. Picture: PA Elder was part of the Wigan side who won League One last season. Picture: PA

Championship clubs can sign as many loan players as they like, but may only name five of them in a matchday squad.

Elder’s arrival will take the number of Town loan players to four. Matthew Pennington and Trevoh Chalobah are regular starters, with Janoi Donacien struggling to win a place in Lambert’s matchday 18.

Town are committed to signing Donacien for £750k from Accrington Stanley once his immigration status is rubber stamped.

Lambert has already sent Jordan Graham back to parent club Wolves, the winger subsequently signing for League One club Oxford United on loan, while Tayo Edun has returned to Fulham.

Elder has been capped by Australia at Under 20 level. Picture: PA Elder has been capped by Australia at Under 20 level. Picture: PA

Jon Walters was on loan from Burnley earlier in the season but his loan deal is up following an Achilles problem.

In terms of the Ipswich youngsters currently out on loan, Tristan Nydam has returned from a disappointing loan spell at St Johnstone but Luke Woolfenden, Ben Morris and Josh Emmanuel remain at Swindon Town, Forest Green Rovers and Shrewsbury Town respectively.