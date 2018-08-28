Town remain in Pilkington talks but face competition from rivals Wigan

Anthony Pilkington is a transfer target for both Ipswich and Wigan. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town remain hopeful of signing winger Anthony Pilkington but now face competition from Championship rivals Wigan Athletic.

Talks are ongoing with versatile forward Anthony Pilkington, who played under Paul Lambert at Norwich. Picture: PA SPORT Talks are ongoing with versatile forward Anthony Pilkington, who played under Paul Lambert at Norwich. Picture: PA SPORT

Negotiations with the former Norwich man have reached an advanced stage, with the 30-year-old keen to link up with his former Canaries manager Paul Lambert, who brought him to Carrow Road in 2011.

Pilkington has been in Suffolk to meet Lambert, with the Blues offering a significant package as they look to take over his contract to secure a permanent transfer on a deal until the end of the campaign.

But a change in his personal circumstances means a move to the Latics, which would mean he is close to family in the North West, is one he needs to seriously think about.

Paul Lambert has previously signed Pilkington for Norwich. Picture: ARCHANT Paul Lambert has previously signed Pilkington for Norwich. Picture: ARCHANT

If the Blues can complete a deal for Pilkington, he will be the fourth player to arrive at Portman Road during the January transfer window.

Following loan deals for Leicester left-back Callum Elder and Hull striker Will Keane, Lambert yesterday completed the capture of Huddersfield striker Collin Quaner on a temporary deal until the end of the campaign.

The Blues are understood to have beaten off competition from Rotherham to secure the services of the 27-year-old German, with a greater financial package on offer at Portman Road.

Quaner, who will wear the No.45 shirt at Portman Road, takes Ipswich’s tally of loan players to five.

Matthew Pennington (Everton) and Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) have been at Portman Road since the summer and have now been joined by Elder and Keane.

Championship clubs can take as many players as they wish on loan but can only use five in a matchday squad.