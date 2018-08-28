Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Town remain in Pilkington talks but face competition from rivals Wigan

PUBLISHED: 09:32 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 09 January 2019

Anthony Pilkington is a transfer target for both Ipswich and Wigan. Picture: PA

Anthony Pilkington is a transfer target for both Ipswich and Wigan. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town remain hopeful of signing winger Anthony Pilkington but now face competition from Championship rivals Wigan Athletic.

Talks are ongoing with versatile forward Anthony Pilkington, who played under Paul Lambert at Norwich. Picture: PA SPORTTalks are ongoing with versatile forward Anthony Pilkington, who played under Paul Lambert at Norwich. Picture: PA SPORT

Negotiations with the former Norwich man have reached an advanced stage, with the 30-year-old keen to link up with his former Canaries manager Paul Lambert, who brought him to Carrow Road in 2011.

Pilkington has been in Suffolk to meet Lambert, with the Blues offering a significant package as they look to take over his contract to secure a permanent transfer on a deal until the end of the campaign.

MORE: What would you do with Town’s out of contract players... including Bishop, Chambers and Gerken?

But a change in his personal circumstances means a move to the Latics, which would mean he is close to family in the North West, is one he needs to seriously think about.

Paul Lambert has previously signed Pilkington for Norwich. Picture: ARCHANTPaul Lambert has previously signed Pilkington for Norwich. Picture: ARCHANT

If the Blues can complete a deal for Pilkington, he will be the fourth player to arrive at Portman Road during the January transfer window.

Following loan deals for Leicester left-back Callum Elder and Hull striker Will Keane, Lambert yesterday completed the capture of Huddersfield striker Collin Quaner on a temporary deal until the end of the campaign.

MORE: ‘An opportunity to do something great’ - Quaner signs for Town

The Blues are understood to have beaten off competition from Rotherham to secure the services of the 27-year-old German, with a greater financial package on offer at Portman Road.

Quaner, who will wear the No.45 shirt at Portman Road, takes Ipswich’s tally of loan players to five.

Matthew Pennington (Everton) and Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) have been at Portman Road since the summer and have now been joined by Elder and Keane.

Championship clubs can take as many players as they wish on loan but can only use five in a matchday squad.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Win jewellery from the ADORE Jewellery collection at Ernest Jones, Trafford Centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Review: National Theatre Macbeth national tour 2018 at The Lowry

#includeImage($article, 225)

At home with the Royals - Home accessories with a regal theme

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas at Bents Garden & Home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dave Hemingway why I wasn’t ready to quit The Beautiful South

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Premier League trio tracking ‘£5m-rated’ Dozzell

Andre Dozzell is said to be a target for a trio of Premier League clubs. Photo: Steve Waller

Town remain in Pilkington talks but face competition from rivals Wigan

Anthony Pilkington is a transfer target for both Ipswich and Wigan. Picture: PA

‘We all feel this is our home now’ says Italian, whose employer is paying for foreign workers to stay after Brexit

Assistant manager at the Carluccio's Bury St Edmunds branch Michele Pagliuca. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Lane closed on A14 near Orwell Bridge after collision

A stretch of the A1303 is closed following an accident. Picture: ARCHANT

Real Manhunt detective on ‘evil’ Bellfield, police on the edge and why he pulled out of PCC race

Former Met police officer Colin Sutton Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists