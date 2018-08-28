Andy Warren: Lankester stars but individual error cost Town - player ratings from Millwall loss
PUBLISHED: 18:30 01 January 2019
Ipswich Town were beaten 3-2 at home by Millwall this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.
Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful
Dean Gerken
Made one excellent first-half save as he spread himself to block Jed Wallace’s goalbound effort, with the winger streaking clear as Millwall broke from an Ipswich corner. Could do little to stop Ferguson’s penalty or Cooper’s header, before having a clearance charged down when he looked to clean up Pennington’s weak back pass. 5
Jordan Spence
The defender put in a decent display for almost all of this game, but his decision making was found wanting again when it really mattered. It was clear to the majority of those inside Portman Road that the ball had skimmed off of Matt Pennington’s head and was going out for a second-half corner but Spence, believing it would be a goal kick, just let the ball roll out. That corner led to Millwall’s second. 4
Luke Chambers
You could see from his expression as he left the field just how deeply this loss hurt the Ipswich Town skipper. He had to deal with the physical threat of Tom Elliott all afternoon and did so well at times, but tangled with the big striker in the box to give away the Millwall penalty. The Ipswich skipper feels he got the right side of his man and that the decision was harsh, but it proved the catalyst for defeat. 5
Matthew Pennington
The on-loan Everton defender had an excellent game for the majority of this contest but, just like Spence before him, was found wanting at a big moment. His backpass for Gerken was short and put his goalkeeper under pressure, with that pressure ultimately telling as Elliott poked the ball home. 5
Myles Kenlock
A first Portman Road start since the final day of last season. The young full-back showed some neat touches and a calmness in possession but wasn’t able to get forward and support Sears as often as he might like. Had to deal with the sizeable physical threat of Steve Morison in the second period and found the going a little more tough. 6
Trevoh Chalobah
Bright moments and some sloppy ones. Chalobah lacked the zip that his recent displays have shown. Perhaps understandable, given that he’s played in all but one of the Blues’ 27 games so far this season. 6
Flynn Downes
Tore around the pitch throughout the contest and put in the latest of a string of good performances in the middle of the Ipswich Town midfield. Managed to get forward more than he has done previously during this game and threatened the Millwall box on occasions. 6
Teddy Bishop
Nice to see the young midfielder back on the field once again, making his first home start since going off injured against QPR on Boxing Day 2017. We saw some good moments, some quick feet and dangerous drives into opposition territory, without threatening goal. Despite still working his way back to full fitness, showed commitment in the tackle and sprinted the length of the field to try and stop a break. 6
Jack Lankester
Ipswich Town’s silver lining exuded confidence throughout. Neat touches, a desire to drive forward into the box and the confidence to play in all areas of the field. Gave the Blues the perfect start with a superbly-taken effort after just two minutes, reminiscent of many of his best moments from Under 23 football earlier in the season. Tired slightly in the second period but played very well. 8
Freddie Sears
Showed superb commitment and a willingness to put his body on the line to take contact and poke the ball wide for Lankester’s goal. Was unable to take two big first half chances with his first effort blocked by the chest of Archer before Tunnicliffe blocked his second. These, along with some poor errors at the back, ultimately cost the Blues. 5
Ellis Harrison
Ipswich look much more of a threat when this man starts in attack. He brings a calmness and confidence perhaps lacking in other striking options, as well as improved ability in the air. Can protect the ball and create opportunities from the channels as well as bringing others into play in the middle of the pitch. His efforts were not rewarded today. 7
Andre Dozzell (for Bishop 65)
Showed some neat touches and quick thinking after coming on but couldn’t spark Ipswich into life. 5
Kayden Jackson (for Chalobah 75)
Fired home superbly with a rocket of a shot in the closing minutes but it wasn’t enough. 6