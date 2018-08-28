Jackson nets a hat-trick as Ward, Bishop and Kenlock play in 5-1 friendly win

Kayden Jackson scored a hat-trick in a behind-closed-doors friendly win over QPR this afternoon.

Striker Kayden Jackson scored a hat-trick as Ipswich Town defeated QPR 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road this afternoon.

The Blues fielded a strong side with Myles Kenlock and Teddy Bishop both getting minutes under their belt following injury layoffs.

In front of the watching Paul Lambert, Town controlled the game and came close to opening the scoring within seconds of kick-off but Grant Ward was denied by a strong save.

The opening came with just under 20 minutes on the clock as a Ward corner was cleared as far as Bishop who hoisted the ball back into the box towards Jackson who controlled the ball and finished well.

Bishop again played a key role in the second goal, as he drove into the box before being brought down by a visiting defender. Jackson stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick, sending the ‘keeper the wrong way to make it 2-0.

It was three just before the break with Jack Lankester getting his name on the scoresheet. Jackson’s cross from the left was cleared only as far as the youngster whose low shot squirmed beneath the R’s goalkeeper and into the net.

Bishop had a good opportunity to grab a goal of his own as he met a Lankester free-kick with his head early in the second-half, but he couldn’t find the target and was replaced by Ben Folami on the hour.

The result was put beyond doubt with a fourth Town goal with just over ten minutes to go, and came courtesy of a piece of magic from Tayo Edun. A cross from the right was headed clear by a visiting defender, but Edun controlled the ball and lashed it into the top corner from 25 yards.

Just two minutes later, Jackson sealed his hat-trick as he tapped into an empty net after Lankester’s initial effort had been saved.

QPR did grab a consolation in the closing stages of the game, but the Blues ran out convincing winners at Playford Road.

Ipswich Town: Wright, Cotter, Nsiala, Donacien, Kenlock (Clements, 45), McLoughlin, Bishop (Folami, 60), Edun, Ward, Lankester, Jackson.