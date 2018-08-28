Ward set to miss the rest of the season after suffering knee ligament injury

Grant Ward is stretchered away at Loftus Road during the second half Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Grant Ward is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury at QPR yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Grant Ward twists his leg in a second half challenge and has to go off injured at QPR Picture Pagepix Grant Ward twists his leg in a second half challenge and has to go off injured at QPR Picture Pagepix

The midfielder suffered the blow in the second half at Loftus Road as he twisted his knee in a challenge with Josh Scowen, with the 24-year-old ultimately leaving the field on a stretcher.

Ward took to Instagram last night to share a picture of his left knee in a brace, before posting again today to reveal he has suffered an ACL injury and is set to be out for the season.

“ACL done, see you next season,” he wrote.

The news comes as a blow to the Blues, with manager Paul Lambert regularly insisting he needs each and every member of his squad as they bid to battle their way out of relegation trouble.

Grant Ward is helped off the pitch in some discomfort at Loftus Road Picture Pagepix Grant Ward is helped off the pitch in some discomfort at Loftus Road Picture Pagepix

Ward has played predominantly on the right wing this season but has also deputised in the middle of midfield. Gwion Edwards and Jack Lankester will now shoulder the load on the right side.

Ward, who joined Ipswich from Tottenham in the summer of 2016, is out of contract at the end of this season but the club have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.