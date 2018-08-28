Partly Cloudy

‘Maybe if someone drops a nest egg of money in here’ - Lambert on Gestede and Leadbitter links

PUBLISHED: 13:53 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 03 January 2019

Ipswich Town have been linked with moves for Grant Leadbitter and Rudy Gestede. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town have been linked with moves for Grant Leadbitter and Rudy Gestede. Picture: PA

Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says rumoured moves for Middlesbrough duo Rudy Gestede and Grant Leadbitter are out of the club’s financial reach.

Rudy Gestede has also been linked with a move to Ipswich. Picture: PA

A report on Teamtalk linked the Blues with a double swoop for experienced striker Gestede and midfielder Leadbitter – a former Ipswich captain who made 124 appearances for the Blues between 2009 and 2012.

The report says Middlesbrough’s summer interest in defender Jonas Knudsen has been revived during discussions over Gestede and Leadbitter, with the Teessiders said to be keen to move on a number of players in order to bring in new recruits.

MORE: ‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

But Lambert played down talk of the switch, insisting they are out of Ipswich’s price range.

Former Ipswich Town captain Grant Leadbitter is out of the picture at Middlesbrough. Picture: PAGEPIX

“If somebody’s going to drop a massive nest egg of money in here then you might look at it, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said.

“They are two good players, two experienced guys who have played at the top. I’ve spoken to a few lads and clubs to see if they would come and we need a bit of strength in there.

When asked if the duo’s wages would be beyond the Blues, Lambert replied: “Well, yeah. But that’s football.

MORE: Morris returning to Ipswich after Forest Green loan is ended early

“You can’t put the club in a position where you’re going to spend money because you can end up in ruins. I’ve seen it before.

“If it can’t happen, it can’t happen and you move onto the next one.”

Lambert continued: “Marcus (Evans) has been brilliant with me since I’ve been here and I have no issues with that,” he said.

“He’s put money into the club before and has helped me every way he possibly can.

“We’ll try our best to get the club out of the position it’s in and everybody’s working together which means a lot.”

MORE: ‘Nobody in Ipswich or Suffolk is feeling any worse’ - Chambers on relegation battle and transfer business

The Blues are understood to be closing in on the signing of Hull striker Will Keane, with the 25-year-old likely to join on loan until the end of the season.

“There are loads of names out there at this minute in time and, hopefully if things go right, we’ll get a few in next week,” Lambert said when asked about Keane.











