‘Nobody’s going to roll over here’ - Sears insists Town can pick themselves up from body blow

Freddie Sears insists Ipswich Town can bounce back from their Bristol City loss.

Freddie Sears knows Ipswich Town have heaped extra pressure on themselves following last night’s 3-2 loss to Bristol City but the forward insists nobody in the camp will fold as they battle relegation.

Sears' two goals against Bristol City twice gave Ipswich the lead.

Sears twice gave the Blues the lead before Paul Lambert’s men twice let their advantages slip as they conceded soft goals, leaving them rock bottom of the Championship and six points from safety.

It was a golden opportunity missed as Ipswich failed to capitalise on a kind set of results elsewhere in the division but, while the loss has the potential to be a major body blow to their bid for survival, Sears insists heads won’t drop.

“There is a lot of disappointment because it’s a game we had to win and one we should have won, so everyone’s down,” he said.

“We’ve been in front twice and let in some sloppy goals again which is probably the story of our season.

“It’s tough but we have to go again and we can’t afford to get too down.

“It’s a tough position we’re in at the minute because we’re bottom of the league but the gaffer’s told us we need everyone, even the boys who weren’t involved because we have to stick together.

“It can be easy for everyone to split off into groups and heads to start going but we can’t afford to not get out of it.

“Nobody’s going to roll over here. We’re in this position and he have to get out of it.

“With the other results this week we looked at those and saw that if we’d won we would have been three points off it and it was a massive night and a massive opportunity missed.”

Flynn Downes congratulates teammate Freddie Sears after he had given Ipswich a 1-0 lead in the first half.

Sears’ double took his tally to four in four games under Lambert, with the striker frustrated his two strikes didn’t lead to three points.

“I thought I was going to be the match-winner and of course it’s great to score two goals,” he said.

“It just wasn’t meant to be and we’re let ourselves down with three sloppy goals. We’re down, gutted, but we have to go again.

Luke Chambers celebrates Freddie Sears' second goal.

“Obviously the goals don’t mean anything at the minute.

“I feel like I’ve scored two good goals and I’ve had a good game, and if that had meant we’d won 2-1 then that’s great, but that’s not what’s happened.”