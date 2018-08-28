Partly Cloudy

Bishop set to return as Ipswich head to Middlesbrough

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 December 2018

Teddy Bishop has been struggling with a virus but could return at Middlesbrough. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Teddy Bishop could be involved at Middlesbrough tomorrow afternoon after shaking off the effects of a virus.

The midfielder, recently back in the first-team picture following a hamstring injury suffered on Boxing Day 2017 was due to start against Sheffield United a week ago before being struck down by illness.

“He’s just back from a virus,” manager Paul Lambert said.

“I was actually going to play him against Sheffield United but he came down with the virus and he’s just come in at the beginning of the week.

MORE: Ward sidelined for nine months after suffering knee ligament injury at QPR

“He should be (ready to play) because he’s had a few days through it.

“Danny Rowe’s had it as well and a few little things.

“Flynn had a calf strain so we lost him last weekend but he’s back and I thought he had a good game (at QPR on Boxing Day).”

MORE: ‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

Grant Ward has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury suffered at QPR, while long-term injury concerns Emyr Huws (knee) and Tom Adeyemi (Achilles) remain sidelined.

Cole Skuse is out after undergoing a minor knee operation while Tayo Edun is back with parent club Fulham with an eye problem.

