Striker Morris extends Town contract until summer of 2021
PUBLISHED: 17:12 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:27 17 December 2018
Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738
Striker Ben Morris has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town, keeping him at the club until at least the summer of 2021.
The 19-year-old is currently on loan at League Two side Forest Green but was back in Ipswich today, watching the Blues’ Under 23s in their 2-0 victory over Charlton.
His deal was due to expire this summer but the teenager is delighted to have extended his stay at Portman Road, with the club also holding an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.
“I’m really happy to have the contract sorted,” Morris said.
MORE: Andy’s Angles: McKendry impresses, Cotter’s display and interested spectators - observations from U23 win
“This club means a lot to me and I’m looking forward to getting back here and playing some football.”
Morris, who has made five appearances for the Blues, has played eight times for Forest Green this season, scoring once.
“I had a slow start with Forest Green but my loan spell there has been improving,” he added.
“Hopefully I can get some more games under my belt and add a few goals because I’ve been learning a lot during my time with them.”
IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION
IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)
Gerken, Wright, Knudsen, Bishop, McKendry
IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)
Chambers, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Kenlock, Emmanuel, Woolfenden, C.Smith
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020
Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Downes, Rowe, Sears
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021
Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris
LOANS FOR SEASON
Donacien (to become permanent), Pennington, Chalobah, Edun, Graham