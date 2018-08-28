Striker Morris extends Town contract until summer of 2021

Ben Morris has signed a new contract at Ipswich Town.

Striker Ben Morris has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town, keeping him at the club until at least the summer of 2021.

Tristan Nydam and Ben Morris were among the spectators today

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at League Two side Forest Green but was back in Ipswich today, watching the Blues’ Under 23s in their 2-0 victory over Charlton.

His deal was due to expire this summer but the teenager is delighted to have extended his stay at Portman Road, with the club also holding an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

“I’m really happy to have the contract sorted,” Morris said.

“This club means a lot to me and I’m looking forward to getting back here and playing some football.”

Morris, who has made five appearances for the Blues, has played eight times for Forest Green this season, scoring once.

“I had a slow start with Forest Green but my loan spell there has been improving,” he added.

“Hopefully I can get some more games under my belt and add a few goals because I’ve been learning a lot during my time with them.”

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Wright, Knudsen, Bishop, McKendry

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Chambers, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Kenlock, Emmanuel, Woolfenden, C.Smith

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Downes, Rowe, Sears

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris

LOANS FOR SEASON

Donacien (to become permanent), Pennington, Chalobah, Edun, Graham