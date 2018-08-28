Opinion

‘Very much in the game until the hour mark’ - Town fans react to the 2-0 defeat at Blackburn

The travelling Ipswich fans high up in the Darwen End stand at Blackburn Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s 2-0 defeat against Blackburn at Ewood Park

Second-half goals from Danny Graham and Joe Nuttall secured all three points for Blackburn as Town missed the chance to narrow the gap to safety.

First Graham netted from the spot after Callum Elder conceded a penalty by clipping Adam Armstrong’s heels and the Rovers striker sent Town goalkeeper Dean Gerken the wrong way from the penalty spot on the 65th minute.

New Ipswich signing Alan Judge gets to the ball first against Blackburn Picture Pagepix New Ipswich signing Alan Judge gets to the ball first against Blackburn Picture Pagepix

Substitute Nuttall then doubled the home side’s lead turning Adam Armstrong’s cross into the net with his first touch on 73 minutes to give his side all three points.

Match report - Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Ipswich Town

Results elsewhere were in Town’s favour with the Blues remaining seven points plus goal difference from safety ahead of next week’s trip Aston Villa.

