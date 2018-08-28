Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Opinion

‘Very much in the game until the hour mark’ - Town fans react to the 2-0 defeat at Blackburn

PUBLISHED: 17:33 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 19 January 2019

The travelling Ipswich fans high up in the Darwen End stand at Blackburn Picture Pagepix

The travelling Ipswich fans high up in the Darwen End stand at Blackburn Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s 2-0 defeat against Blackburn at Ewood Park

Second-half goals from Danny Graham and Joe Nuttall secured all three points for Blackburn as Town missed the chance to narrow the gap to safety.

First Graham netted from the spot after Callum Elder conceded a penalty by clipping Adam Armstrong’s heels and the Rovers striker sent Town goalkeeper Dean Gerken the wrong way from the penalty spot on the 65th minute.

New Ipswich signing Alan Judge gets to the ball first against Blackburn Picture PagepixNew Ipswich signing Alan Judge gets to the ball first against Blackburn Picture Pagepix

Substitute Nuttall then doubled the home side’s lead turning Adam Armstrong’s cross into the net with his first touch on 73 minutes to give his side all three points.

Match report - Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Ipswich Town

Results elsewhere were in Town’s favour with the Blues remaining seven points plus goal difference from safety ahead of next week’s trip Aston Villa.

For all the latest Ipswich Town news, views, videos and much more!

Follow us on TWITTER

Like us on FACEBOOK

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Emergency services called as person suffers ‘horrific’ fall on Ipswich Cornhill steps

A nearby fire engine was flagged down to help Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

#includeImage($article, 225)

Emergency services called as person suffers ‘horrific’ fall on Ipswich Cornhill steps

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Emergency services called as person suffers ‘horrific’ fall on Ipswich Cornhill steps

A nearby fire engine was flagged down to help Picture: ARCHANT

Keane too honest and Elder will learn – Lambert reflects on Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is greeted by Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park. Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren: Player ratings from Town’s Blackburn loss as Blues fail to threaten after going behind

The Ipswich players disappointed after a disastrous second half at Ewood Park Picture Pagepix

Shock as three big-name retailers close down stores in the same shopping village

Next, Freeport Braintree. Picture: Jessica Hill

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers

A high-kicking Collin Quaner loses out at Blackburn Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists