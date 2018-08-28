Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Opinion

‘A good point but it has to be followed up on Boxing Day’ - Town fans react to draw with Sheffield United

PUBLISHED: 17:37 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:51 22 December 2018

Fans have been sharing their thoughts on today's game with Sheffield United at Portman Road

Fans have been sharing their thoughts on today's game with Sheffield United at Portman Road

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their reactions to today’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United at Portman Road...

Ellis Harrison netted his first goal for the Blues to put Town in front, but Billy Sharp equalised for the Blades as Town and Sheffield United drew 1-1 at Portman Road to make the gap to four points from safety.

Here’s what fans had to say after the game, plus what they are saying about the result and the match on social media.

Town travel to QPR on Boxing Day to secure a crucial three points.

Follow us on Twitter for the latest Ipswich Town news, views, videos and much more!

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

29 of the best Surrey pubs to visit this winter

The White Bear, Fickleshole

Some of the best Christmas markets in Surrey for 2018

Christmas Market in Kingston by Steve Calcott (CC BY-NC 2.0) via flic.kr/p/4dFMfe

Emily Blunt on her Surrey education and playing Mary Poppins

#includeImage($article, 225)

Villages in Surrey: 14 of the prettiest places to live

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brinsworth House retirement home for entertainers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 home draw with Sheffield United

Ellis Harrison hugs skipper Luke Chambers after putting Town 1-0 ahead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town 1-1 Sheffield United: Blues cheered off as Blades draw narrows gap to safety

Town celebrate after Ellis Harrison's goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Aldi reveals where its new stores will be in Suffolk and when they will open

A new Aldi future store. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix

Ipswich family’s dream holiday to Lapland turns to disaster as they’re caught up in Gatwick Airport drone drama

Gabriel, Isaac and Louis

Santa turns goalie as Rudolph Run arrives at Portman Road

Santa with some young Ipswich Town fans as the Round Table's Rudolph Run visits Portman Road. Picture: JUDY RIMMER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists