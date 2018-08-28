Skuse and Huws could make Ipswich returns in Rotherham clash

Emyr Huws has been out for more than a year. Picture: ROSS HALS Archant

Cole Skuse and Emyr Huws are closing in on Ipswich Town returns and could feature against Rotherham next weekend.

Cole Skuse has been sidelined with a knee injury. Picture: STEVE WALLER Cole Skuse has been sidelined with a knee injury. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Skuse has been out since the start of December after suffering a knee injury in training, which required minor surgery, while Huws has been absent for more than a year.

He also required surgery on his knee after suffering an injury at Middlesbrough in December 2017, but is now battling his way back to fitness.

Both Huws and Skuse trained with the first-team yesterday and, while tomorrow’s trip to Accrington will come too soon, Lambert hopes to have them back for the visit of the Millers.

“They’ve done great, Skuse and Huws, as long as there’s no reaction to it I’ll look at them and see how they go for next week,” Lambert said.

“This one is probably a bit early for him (Huws). He’s been out for over a year and it’s a long, long time but the great thing is that he’s back out on the grass and it’s good to have him back.”

Jon Nolan should return after missing the defeat by Millwall with a knock.

When asked whether he might consider a recall for goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, Lambert said: “I’ll see how Deano is, he’s got a sore one. I’ll have a look at Deano and will see how he is.

“Bart is doing really well in training and looking like his old self, so I’ll assess it.”