Ipswich give first professional deal to talented midfielder El Mizouni

PUBLISHED: 18:30 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:04 20 December 2018

Idris El Mizouni has signed his first professional contract. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Idris El Mizouni has signed his first professional contract. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni has signed his first professional contract with the Club Picture: ROSS HALLSTown midfielder Idris El Mizouni has signed his first professional contract with the Club Picture: ROSS HALLS

The 18-year-old put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal at Portman Road, keeping him at Blues until the summer of 2021.

The club has the option to extend the deal a further 12 months.

El Mizouni, a talented young midfielder who is good on the ball, was born in France but has recently represented a Tunisian Under 23 side, who work as part of the Olympic football cycle.

Idris El Mizouni Picture: ROSS HALLSIdris El Mizouni Picture: ROSS HALLS

When asked about the teenager recently, first-team manager Paul Lambert said: “He’s doing well, Idris, he is doing really well.

“But the thing for me is that we’ve got a helluva lot of young players here anyway who are probably just a wee bit advanced on him at the minute.

“But again, I can’t sit here and hang my hat on somebody at the minute, we have to get a little bit more [experience] in the first team without a doubt. Hopefully I can get that in January. He’s one to keep an eye on and nurture but there’s still a helluva long way for him to go.”

El Mizouni has been a regular in the Blues’ Under 23 team this season.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Knudsen, Bishop, McKendry

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Chambers, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Kenlock, Emmanuel, Woolfenden, C.Smith

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Downes, Rowe, Sears

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, El Mizouni

LOANS FOR SEASON

Donacien (to become permanent), Pennington, Chalobah, Edun, Graham

