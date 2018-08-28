Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Video

Ipswich Town Group Chat: What’s on Paul Lambert’s office walls, and which former coaching candidate wanted to tear down Town’s history?

PUBLISHED: 16:42 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:42 22 November 2018

(L-R) Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Mark Heath during the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat at Archant Towers. Picture: ARCHANT

(L-R) Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Mark Heath during the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat at Archant Towers. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town are back in action tomorrow night, live on Sky – so we’re back talking all things Blues and taking your questions in the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat.

Clad in matching black jumpers, Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson discuss the latest news from Portman Road, update viewers on their unintentional lock-in after watching several young Town talents at Colchester on Monday and look ahead to the West Brom clash.

Andy and Stu also discuss their chat with Paul Lambert this week, whom Town could sign in the upcoming transfer window and the latest fitness update on Emyr Huws and Teddy Bishops.

The trio take your questions too, ranging from their FIFA-playing pasts, Peter Crouch as a possible transfer target and much more.

Watch the video for the whole chat, and make sure you like our Kings of Anglia Facebook page for more great Ipswich Town content.

Topic Tags:

Poll How long should you keep child off school after a sickness bug?

38 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Parents at an Ipswich school have expressed concern after they were advised to contradict NHS guidelines and send their children back to school sooner after they have been ill.

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

14:27 Paul Geater
The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The new Four Gateways artwork on Ipswich Cornhill has been unveiled to the public – provoking outrage on social media but considerable interest among people who actually visited the piece outside Debenhams.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

14:18 Tom Potter
Police have issued footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Life saver reiterates the need to learn basic first aid as she wins national award

16:18 Dominic Moffitt
Terry Hunt stands beside Lisa Perry who saved his life in May Picture: SADS

A woman who stepped in and performed life-saving CPR when former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt collapsed in Ipswich town centre has once again been honoured for her actions.

Video WATCH – CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

10:50 Tom Potter
A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have released CCTV footage of a vicious and apparently unprovoked attack on a woman at the edge of Ipswich town centre earlier this month.

Museum Street Cafe is on the move

15:07 Sophie Barnett
The cafe is set to reopen at a new venue in the next couple of months. Picture: ARCHANT

After nine years of supplying Ipswich with hearty plant-based foods, Museum Street Cafe is making its move to a new location in the town.

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

14:25 Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Extra police on the streets for Christmas shopping season

13:59 Emily Townsend
More police will be on patrol in Ipswich for Christmas shopping season Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More police will be in Ipswich tonight as the Christmas shopping season gets under way.

Eastern Institute of Technology bid is ‘key to unlocking the potential of future generations’

13:25 Mariam Ghaemi
On Thursday, November 15, local MP Jo Churchill, Liz Truss MP and James Cartlidge MP met with Dr Nikos Savvas, Principal of West Suffolk College, to show their strong support for West Suffolk College’'s bid to become an Eastern Institute of Technology. Pictured at Westminster Picture: SUBMITTED

A “visionary and ambitious” bid to establish a pioneering multi-million pound centre for technology in the east has been put forward.

Woodbridge retailers ready to tackle Black Friday sales

8 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
A number of Woodbridge retailers are backing the day Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A group of Woodbridge businesses have clubbed together to try and encourage shoppers back into Woodbridge for Black Friday.

Most read

Video WATCH – CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video Watch new Channel 4 reality series filming in Ipswich

Filming of a new Channel 4 show in the Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Details announced for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

Ipswich Christmas Lights Switch on from Cornhill Square.Picture:NIGE BROWN

Modern Ipswich office block is being converted

Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide