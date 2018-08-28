Video

Ipswich Town Group Chat: What’s on Paul Lambert’s office walls, and which former coaching candidate wanted to tear down Town’s history?

(L-R) Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Mark Heath during the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat at Archant Towers. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town are back in action tomorrow night, live on Sky – so we’re back talking all things Blues and taking your questions in the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat.

Clad in matching black jumpers, Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson discuss the latest news from Portman Road, update viewers on their unintentional lock-in after watching several young Town talents at Colchester on Monday and look ahead to the West Brom clash.

Andy and Stu also discuss their chat with Paul Lambert this week, whom Town could sign in the upcoming transfer window and the latest fitness update on Emyr Huws and Teddy Bishops.

The trio take your questions too, ranging from their FIFA-playing pasts, Peter Crouch as a possible transfer target and much more.

Watch the video for the whole chat