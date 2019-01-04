Video

Ipswich Town Group Chat: Who else should the Blues sign, are Town doomed and will Lambert stay?

Ipswich Town Group Chat with Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren Archant

With the January transfer window open and Ipswich Town ten points adrift of Championship safety, there are plenty of questions surrounding the Blues – here’s our attempt at answering them in our latest Group Chat.

Sports Editor Mark Heath and Ipswich Town reporters Stuart Watson and Andy Warren took questions from Kings of Anglia Facebook and Twitter viewers on a wide-range of issues at Portman Road.

With the Blues having already signed striker Will Keane and defender Callum Elder on loan, the trio discussed those moves and others that the club may make in January.

There were also questions about the future of boss Paul Lambert, whether Town can beat the drop and the role of owner Marcus Evans.

The trio also give their predictions for the FA Cup trip to Accrington Stanley this weekend.