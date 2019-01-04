Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Video

Ipswich Town Group Chat: Who else should the Blues sign, are Town doomed and will Lambert stay?

04 January, 2019 - 16:49
Ipswich Town Group Chat with Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren

Ipswich Town Group Chat with Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren

Archant

With the January transfer window open and Ipswich Town ten points adrift of Championship safety, there are plenty of questions surrounding the Blues – here’s our attempt at answering them in our latest Group Chat.

Sports Editor Mark Heath and Ipswich Town reporters Stuart Watson and Andy Warren took questions from Kings of Anglia Facebook and Twitter viewers on a wide-range of issues at Portman Road.

MORE: Town sign striker Keane

With the Blues having already signed striker Will Keane and defender Callum Elder on loan, the trio discussed those moves and others that the club may make in January.

MORE: Blues linked with ex-Canary Pilkington

There were also questions about the future of boss Paul Lambert, whether Town can beat the drop and the role of owner Marcus Evans.

The trio also give their predictions for the FA Cup trip to Accrington Stanley this weekend.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama on Fore Street in Ipswich is in the top spot. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Likelihood of Ipswich Orwell Bridge measures revealed

An aerodynamic study of the Orwell Bridge is taking place Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town Group Chat: Who else should the Blues sign, are Town doomed and will Lambert stay?

Ipswich Town Group Chat with Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren

Footbridge over rail line to be replaced

Maidstone Road in Felixstowe, near to where the footbridge is. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger at plans for 10,000 new homes, lorry park and garden neighbourhoods

Protestors from KATCAG (Kirton and Trimley Community Action Group) gathered outside East Suffolk House in Melton to protest against Suffolk Coastal's local plan Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drink-drivers ‘risked own and other lives’ by taking the wheel on Christmas Day

The Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign took place throughout December Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists