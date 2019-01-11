Video
Ipswich Town Group Chat: Alan Judge latest, plus who will start aginst Rotherham?
11 January, 2019 - 16:43
Archant
It’s been a busy week at Portman Road ahead of a crucial clash with Rotherham at Portman Road tomorrow – here’s our take on all the latest Blues news.
Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren sat down for another Ipswich Town Group Chat, taking your questions on all matters Ipswich Town.
Among the topics discussed were the links to Brentford’s talented midfielder Alan Judge, the imminent signing of defender James Collins and the arrivals of striker Collin Quaner and winger Simon Dawkins.
The boys also picked their starting 11 for the must-win clash with Rotherham and tackled the impending departure of managing director Ian Milne, which was also announced this week.
And, of course, they finished with predictions for the Rotherham game!