Watch: Ipswich Town Group Chat – Will star youngsters leave, can Town win the derby and how will Blues fare at Villa?

25 January, 2019 - 16:46
Mark Heath, right, and Stuart Watson discuss the latest news from Ipswich Town in today's Group Chat

Mark Heath, right, and Stuart Watson discuss the latest news from Ipswich Town in today's Group Chat

Archant

Mark Heath and Stuart Watson are back to round up the week’s Ipswich Town news and answer your questions in our latest Group Chat.

The duo reflect on last week’s defeat at Blackburn, look ahead to this weekend’s trip to Villa Park, discuss boss Paul Lambert’s press conference and mull over James Collins’ comments about his future.

There’s plenty of questions too - including how Lambert matches up to Paul Hurst, potential signings, and whether we’ll ever see Jonas Knudsen back in a Town shirt.

MORE: Collins could stay at Town - even in League One

The boys also discuss the future of Town’s star youngsters – the likes of Andre Dozzell and Jack Lankester – should the Blues go down, and how that looming derby day date with Norwich on February 10 might go.

Owner Marcus Evans’ latest club interview also gets a mention too!

