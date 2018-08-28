Ipswich Town Group Chat: Lambert’s letter, the Blues boss staying on and Donacien’s loan move

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren hosted an Ipswich Town Group Chat Archant

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren hosted an Ipswich Town Group Chat to discuss the news that Paul Lambert has pledged his future to the club.

On this week’s Group Chat we discuss Paul Lambert’s announcement that he will remain at the club beyond this season, regardless of which division Ipswich are playing in this season.

That came the day after Lambert had released his open letter o the Ipswich supporters and as the club announced details of another ticket offer for the game with Derby next month.

Also discussed are Janoi Donacien’s loan move, potential January business still to come and the trip to Blackburn.

